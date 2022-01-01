Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Hajer GMIR
Ajouter
Hajer GMIR
TUNIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Physiotheapie
- Physiotherapeute
2013 - maintenant
Aucune
- Etudiante
2009 - 2013
Formations
esstst (Tunis)
Tunis
2009 - 2013
Réseau
Ichrak TRABELSI
Slim SOUDANI
Zohir SETIF