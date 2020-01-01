Menu

Hajji FATMA

COURBEVOIE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Business

Entreprises

  • Total - Stagiaire

    COURBEVOIE 2012 - maintenant

  • STB Bank - Stagiaire

    2011 - 2011

Formations

  • IHEC CARTHAGE (Tunis)

    Tunis 2013 - 2015

  • IHEC CARTHAGE (Tunis)

    Tunis 2010 - 2013 Licence fondamentale en gestion

  • Lycée Pilote De Monastir (Monastir)

    Monastir 2006 - 2010 baccalauréat

    sciences exp

Réseau