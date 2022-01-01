Menu

Hajo SPECHT

STE FOY LES LYON

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Scotts - DRH Europe Centrale

    maintenant

  • Hajo Specht Consulting - Coach, Intercultural Coaching & Teambuilding

    2006 - maintenant

  • Décathlon - Responsable Rayon / DRH Allemagne

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 1996 - 1999

Formations

Réseau