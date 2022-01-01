Retail
Hajo SPECHT
Hajo SPECHT
STE FOY LES LYON
Entreprises
Scotts
- DRH Europe Centrale
maintenant
Hajo Specht Consulting
- Coach, Intercultural Coaching & Teambuilding
2006 - maintenant
Décathlon
- Responsable Rayon / DRH Allemagne
Villeneuve d'Ascq
1996 - 1999
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce De Toulouse
Toulouse
maintenant
Réseau
Charlotte COLLIN
Christian N. FRIEDEMANN
Chrystele BILLAUDAZ
Elke SPECHT
Isabelle TEMPLÉ
Pierre BARNY DE ROMANET
Régis MARTIN
Ségolène LEAUNE
Ubaldo DELLA GUERRA