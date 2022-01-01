Menu

Hakim AMAR

KUWAIT

A dedicated team leader, who can bring to your business: additional professionalism, passion, productive ideas, enthusiasm and out of the box thinking packed with practical work experience. Also a trustworthy colleague capable of dealing with constant challenges and leading change.
Experienced Professional with 15 years in Retail Environment, Purchase Management, General Management, Coordination People Supervision and Administration. Career record of achieving set goals within parameters of cost, quality, time and effective resource utilization. Have been frequently traveled to China for trade promotion and buying.

  • Alghanim Electronics X-Cite - Directeur des Achats

    2008 - maintenant Retail and Purchase Development
    • Plan and administer the functions of the purchasing department.
    • Strong negotiation skills: source products from local and overseas suppliers.
    • Management of the stock: stock level, inventory, booking and sales forecast.
    • Marketing activities: advertising agenda, promotional plan, press ad.
    • Results oriented, to achieve the budget initially defined, bottom line.
    • Set up the store layout and implement the Retail Concept around GCC Country.
    • Conduct market trend study and formulate policies on merchandising display.
    • Drives customer's strategic objectives and business plans

  • MAF Hypermarket Carrefour Group - Merchandiser Manager

    2000 - 2008 • Holding more than four years of hands on experience at the regional level.
    • Created successfully a brand in the Middle East region for Carrefour Store. C4-Line / First.
    • Excellent knowledge and market contacts for electronics in the Middle East market.
    • Successfully managed team of professionals including 9 Line Managers.
    • Have been relocated to Qatar in order to develop the C4 Retail Concept: two opening.

  • Hendon College (London)

    London 1993 - 1994 Retail Masters Program

  • Lycée Edouard Herriot (Voiron)

    Voiron 1991 - 1993 Business Administration

    Business

