Hakim AMAR

A dedicated team leader, who can bring to your business: additional professionalism, passion, productive ideas, enthusiasm and out of the box thinking packed with practical work experience. Also a trustworthy colleague capable of dealing with constant challenges and leading change.

Experienced Professional with 15 years in Retail Environment, Purchase Management, General Management, Coordination People Supervision and Administration. Career record of achieving set goals within parameters of cost, quality, time and effective resource utilization. Have been frequently traveled to China for trade promotion and buying.