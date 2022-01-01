Menu

Hakim BENCHAOUCH

BEJAIA

En résumé

Salut tout le monde

Mes compétences :
Lean IT
AutoCAD
Informatique
Qualité

Entreprises

  • Cevital - Electronique industriel automatisme

    2008 - 2012 a ce jour je mon occupe un poste operateur machines

  • Cevital - Operateur machines

    2008 - maintenant

Formations

  • Insfp Bejaia (Bejaia)

    Bejaia 2004 - maintenant ts en electronique industriel

Réseau