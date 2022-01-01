Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Hakim BENCHAOUCH
Ajouter
Hakim BENCHAOUCH
BEJAIA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Salut tout le monde
Mes compétences :
Lean IT
AutoCAD
Informatique
Qualité
Entreprises
Cevital
- Electronique industriel automatisme
2008 - 2012
a ce jour je mon occupe un poste operateur machines
Cevital
- Operateur machines
2008 - maintenant
Formations
Insfp Bejaia (Bejaia)
Bejaia
2004 - maintenant
ts en electronique industriel
Réseau
Abderraouf BITAM
Awaida MEFTAH
Dalila LOUNIS
Feriel TOUNSI
Mekki GUERFI
Mohamed HOUSSAM
Sid Ahmed MESSAOUDI
üzeyir Lokman ÇAYCI