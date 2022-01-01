Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Hakim HADDOUCHE
Hakim HADDOUCHE
Cergy
En résumé
Entreprises
SPIE
- Acheteur projet
Cergy
2015 - maintenant
Groupe SNEF international dpt OIL&GAS
- Purchaser and Logistic
2013 - 2014
Coordination between Yard Activities and offshore site. Follow up. Of local procurement. Progress report
Groupe SNEF/ departement international-OIL and GAZ
- Acheteur
2012 - 2013
Projet E&I oil&gas Ofon II pour Ponticelli (client final Total Nigeria)
GROUPE SNEF / Service Achats Groupe
- Acheteur
2009 - 2012
Standardisation massification des achats groupe. Accord cadre.
Formations
Bordeaux Ecole De Management Master M.A.I.
Talence
2011 - 2012
Management des achats
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce MAI (Bordeaux)
Bordeaux
2011 - 2012
Bordeaux Ecole De Management
Bordeaux
2011 - 2012
Ecole Supérieure Des Transports Responsable d'exploitation logistique/transport
Paris
2009 - 2011
Mastère Transports et Logistique
Abdallah CHAOUI
Anaïs ALEXANDRE
Anne JUDENNE
Anthony SIMEON
Bruno DI PLACIDO
Claire METIVIER
Florian NONDÉ
Gabrielle ETILECCA
Lise YOUSFI
Olivier WAJNSZTOK(OLIVIER.WA@AGILEBUYER.COM)