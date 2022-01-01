Hakim MOUSLIM

Mes compétences :
Certification
Design
Energy
Offshore
Renewable energy
Simulation
Turbines
Entreprises
INNOSEA
- CEO
2012 - maintenantINNOSEA (ex. EOSEA) is a professional services firm dedicated to provide technical support during the engineering phases of marine renewable energy technologies. As a scientific independent actor, the company delivers innovative solutions for the engineering of offshore technologies and systems for its clients and designers.
INNOSEA is a spin-off company from the Ecole Centrale de Nantes and has a strong partnership with two research departments, LHEEA and GeM.
Wave, tidal and offshore wind energy are the fields of focus of INNOSEA. Our team is composed of highly qualified marine and offshore engineers who conduct studies and expertise in connection with the construction of marine renewable energy technologies’ components. The scope of services includes conceptual, Front End Engineering Design and detailed design of floating, moored and fixed renewable energy offshore structures. The team performs advanced hydrodynamic analysis through modelling and load calculations. INNOSEA provides global hydro-structure studies according to offshore and marine standards (DNV, IEC, BV, GL, etc.) including aero-hydro-elastic analysis and geotechnical interfacing.
Laboratoire d'Hydrodynamique Energétique et Environnement Atmosphérique, Ecole Centrale de Nantes
- Project Engineer
2008 - 2012Responsible for collaborative projects management within the Hydrodynamics and Ocean Engineering team in the field of Marine Renewable Energy. This includes the coordination of international, national and regional projects on Marine renewable energy topics : wave energy, marine current energy and offshore wind.
Project technical manager of the SEM-REV marine energy test facility at Le Croisic in France. Development of an offshore test site area fully connected to the grid with 8 MVA power capacity.
Acting as project engineer for the development and the construction of the infrastructures for a total of 14.8 M€ budget including:
- Core team management
- Consents and authorizations process deployment and follow-up
- Planning, reporting and coordinating throughout project development phases
- Subcontractors supervision and technical specification
- Technical leader on tendering procedures and reviewing
- Marine energy technology developers’ consultancy
Laboratoire de Mécanique des Fluides - CNRS, Ecole Centrale de Nantes
- Research Engineer
2006 - 2008SEAREV Wave technology development. Interaction with the industrial consortium. Technical and economical advanced engineering of the technology. Energy recovery optimisation. Participation to two tank experimentation campaigns. Mooring design. Energy cost calculations.
Saipem
- Intern
Montigny-le-Bretonneux2006 - 2006Intern at the Technology Development department.
Energy Australia
- Intern
2005 - 2005Internship at EnergyAustralia's Network Pricing division.