Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Hakima LAHYANI
Ajouter
Hakima LAHYANI
RABAT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Esthéticienne
Entreprises
Spa dessange
- Estheticienne
2014 - maintenant
Groupe salamat
- Estheticienne
2012 - 2013
L Amphitrite palace
- Esthéticienne et réceptionniste
2012 - 2013
Golden touch
- Estheticienne
2011 - 2012
Hercules international sport Tanger
- Responsable de spa
2010 - 2012
Royal nautique club bouragrage
- Estheticienne
2008 - 2010
Beguine
- Esthéticienne
2007 - 2009
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Arnaud DELRIEU
Beauté SÉLECTION
Christine DUSSAP
France VX-FORT
Françoise TOUSSAINT
Khalil TARHOUNI
Marouane TIKHLAL
Neorizons - FRANCE
Paxton RESORT & SPA