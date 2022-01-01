Menu

Hakima LAHYANI

RABAT

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Esthéticienne

Entreprises

  • Spa dessange - Estheticienne

    2014 - maintenant

  • Groupe salamat - Estheticienne

    2012 - 2013

  • L Amphitrite palace - Esthéticienne et réceptionniste

    2012 - 2013

  • Golden touch - Estheticienne

    2011 - 2012

  • Hercules international sport Tanger - Responsable de spa

    2010 - 2012

  • Royal nautique club bouragrage - Estheticienne

    2008 - 2010

  • Beguine - Esthéticienne

    2007 - 2009

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau