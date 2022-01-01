Retail
Hakima OULD YAOU
Hakima OULD YAOU
KOUBA
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Architecture
AutoCAD
Entreprises
Ministère de l'habitat
- Architecte
2012 - maintenant
BEREP
- Architecte Chef de projet
2010 - 2012
Chargée du developpement des projets, coordination entre les differents corps d'états..
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Abdelkader AKERMA
Aniss BENACHIR
Mohamed KHERBACHE
Mohamed Seghir KIRAM
Nadir KEDJOUR
Omar HAMOUM
Salim MORSLI
Sid Ahmed LEDRA
Stefan VOLLMER
Toufik BOUZIDI