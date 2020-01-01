Hamid AICHOUN

Je suis spécialisé dans l'ingénierie du poste de travail (automatisation et standardisation des procédures d'installation et de configuration du poste de travail)
Mes compétences :
Active Directory
Microsoft Windows 7
VMware workstation
VBScript
SCCM 2012
Microsoft Windows XP
Landesk
INTUNE / AUTOPILOT
Microsoft Windows 8
Wise Package Studio
PHP et MySQL
PowerShell
Oracle (client poste de travail)
Microsoft Windows 2012 R2 Server
Microsoft Windows 8.1
Microsoft Windows 2008 R2 Server
AdminStudio
MDT
SCVMM
App-V 4.6 et 5.1
Hyper-V
Microsoft Windows 10