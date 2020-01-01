Menu

Hamid AICHOUN

  • : Ingénieur Poste de Travail pour DELL, en infogérance chez GEFCO
  • Gefco SA
  • : Ingénieur Poste de Travail pour DELL, en infogérance chez GEFCO

Puteaux

En résumé

Je suis spécialisé dans l'ingénierie du poste de travail (automatisation et standardisation des procédures d'installation et de configuration du poste de travail)

Mes compétences :
Active Directory
Microsoft Windows 7
VMware workstation
VBScript
SCCM 2012
Microsoft Windows XP
Landesk
INTUNE / AUTOPILOT
Microsoft Windows 8
Wise Package Studio
PHP et MySQL
PowerShell
Oracle (client poste de travail)
Microsoft Windows 2012 R2 Server
Microsoft Windows 8.1
Microsoft Windows 2008 R2 Server
AdminStudio
MDT
SCVMM
App-V 4.6 et 5.1
Hyper-V
Microsoft Windows 10

Entreprises

  • Gefco SA - : Ingénieur Poste de Travail pour DELL, en infogérance chez GEFCO

    Informatique | Puteaux (92800) 2020 - maintenant Mise en Place d’INTUNE et d’AUTOPILOT comme nouvelle solution de gestion de parc.

    - Création de profils AUTOPILOT
    - Création de groupes Azure AD dynamiques
    - Création d’image d’installation de Windows sur clé USB pour les besoins de migration du parc
    - Packaging d’application sous INTUNE
    - Création de script PowerShell déployé sous INTUNE

    - Configuration fonctionnelle du poste de travail sur INTUNE :
    o Création de Profils de configuration
    o Création de stratégies de conformité
    o Configuration de Windows Update for Business
    o Création de corrections proactives (détection, remédiation)

    - Configuration de la sécurité du poste de travail sur INTUNE :
    o Configuration de l’antivirus
    o Configuration du chiffrement du disque
    o Configuration de la réduction de la surface d’attaque (Hardening de poste)

  • Societe Des Magasins Louis Vuitton - France (Paris) - Ingénieur poste de travail

    Paris 2018 - 2020 Gestion des projets autour du poste de travail et exploitation d’un parc d’ordinateur dans un environnement international.

    - Gestion des projets techniques liés au poste de travail : recherche et intégration de nouvelles solutions pour des problématiques liées aux postes de travail.
    - Exploitation d’IVANTI EndPoint Manager (LDMS 2016.3) sur un parc de postes de travail répartie dans la zone EMEA :
    o Packaging d’applications.
    o Déploiement de package sur la zone EMEA
    o Mise en conformité de l’infrastructure LDMS (Preferred servers)
    o Migration d’OS via LDMS (Windows 10 1511 vers Windows 10 1709, 1803, etc…)
    o Création de scripts en PowerShell.
    o Etc...
    - Gestion des GPO AD User/Workstation.
    - Gestion de différentes consoles logicielles, Kaspersky, Mozy, etc…
    - Support niveau 3 et 4 du Helpdesk.

  • Criteo - Ingénieur poste de travail

    PARIS 2017 - 2018 Gestion des projets autour du poste de travail et exploitation d’un parc d’ordinateur dans un environnement international.

    - Gestion des projets techniques liés au poste de travail : recherche et intégration de nouvelles solutions pour des problématiques liées aux postes de travail.

    - Exploitation de SCCM 2016 (version 1706 et ultérieur) sur un parc de postes de travail répartie dans le monde :
    o Intégration de pilotes.
    o Mise à jour des séquences de taches.
    o Packaging d’applications.
    o Création de scripts en PowerShell.
    o Etc...

    - Gestion des GPO User/Workstation.

    - Support niveau 3 du Helpdesk.

  • RTE - Réseau de transport d'électricité - Ingénieur poste de travail

    Puteaux 2016 - 2017 Analyser, proposer et mettre en place un nouveau processus de masterisation (pour faire évoluer le processus MDT utilisé chez RTE).
    Contribuer aux analyses des dysfonctionnements en production (SCCM).

    - Analyse des différents outils de déploiement d’OS envisageable chez RTE
    - Création de scénarios de déploiement d’OS sous SCCM 2016 Current branch 1610 (séquences de taches)
    - Mise en place d’une infrastructure SCCM de test pour la mise en place du boot PXE
    - Création d’images WIM optimisés de Windows 10 (version 1607 et 1703)
    - Optimisation du processus d’intégration des pilotes
    - Création et optimisation des environnements de pré-installation et des médias de démarrage
    - Implémentation d’une procédure de mise à jour de bios via OSD SCCM
    - Qualification et recette des différents socles techniques
    - Rédaction des modes opératoires destinés aux équipes de support
    - Création de script PowerShell d’automatisation
    - Création de Packages sous SCCM
    - analyses des dysfonctionnements en production (SCCM)

  • Bouygues Telecom - Ingénieur poste de travail

    Meudon 2015 - 2016 Création et débogage d’applications virtualisés App-V, référent technique pour une opération d’externalisation de la partie packaging et télédistribution :

    - Création de package virtualisé sous App-V 4.6 et 5.1
    - Création de script sous PowerShell
    - Test et validation de package sous environnement virtualisé (VM Hyper-V, SCVMM)
    - Création de package et d’applications virtualisés (App-V) et standard (MSI, exe, etc…) sous SCCM
    - Déploiement et suivi des déploiements sous SCCM sur des environnements mixtes (postes de travail physiques, machines virtuelles, serveurs RDSH) chez Bouygues Telecom (environ 8000 machines)
    - Requête SQL / rapport sur SCCM
    - Création d’applications et de machines virtuelles sous Dell vWorkspace 7.6 et 8.6
    - Création de documentations pour une équipe N2 externalisé
    - Formateur d’une équipe N2 externalisé sur App-V, SCCM
    - Référent technique d’une équipe N2 externalisé

  • Lagardere active entreprises - Ingénieur Poste de Travail

    Levallois-Perret 2005 - 2015 Création de solution d'automatisation, d'installation automatisée, et d'administration du poste de travail :
    * Création de master universel (indépendant du matériel) sous Windows XP Professionnel, Windows 7, Windows 8 et 8.1 (32 et 64 bits) grâce à l’utilisation des différents outils de création de master (WSIM, DISM, Imagex, Winpe, etc…).
    * Création des scénarios et mise en place de l’architecture de déploiement d’OS (scénarios de déploiement automatisé de master sur les postes PC) avec l’utilisation des outils Landesk, SCCM et MDT.
    * Création de package d’applications (avec WISE Package Studio et AdminStudio) pour la télédistribution.
    * Création de script d’installation et de configuration sous Windows, télédistribution de logiciel et de script, gestion des correctifs de sécurité sur un parc de 4300 postes (VB script et PowerShell).
    * Création de rapport automatisé sur l’état du parc.
    * Création d’environnement de travail virtualisé via VMware.
    * Support back office des différentes équipes de supports sur des problèmes utilisateur (support niveau 3)

  • Hachette Filipacchi Médias - Ingénieur support & spécialiste PC

    2001 - 2005 Support informatique quotidien d'un parc de 900 pc.

    * Création de master, standardisation du poste de travail, intégration d'outils pour support du parc.
    * Chef de projet sur migration vers Active Directory (cotés postes utilisateurs) : création de procédure de migration de profil et d'intégration au domaine, création de GPO de sécurité pour les applications etc...
    * Gestion des utilisateurs sur Active Directory.
    * Développement de pages web PHP-MYSQL pour besoin interne.

  • Europ Assistance - Global Corporate Solutions - Hotliner micro-informatique

    LEVALLOIS PERRET 1999 - 2001 * Support configuration pc pour des particuliers et des PME, support sur Windows 95, 98 et NT.
    * Support sur les logiciels de messagerie lotus notes et Outlook express.
    * Support sur connections à Internet et support sur le réseau interne et logiciel pack office.

  • Econocom - Technicien micro-informatique

    Puteaux 1998 - 1998 Mise à niveau de matériel informatique sur plusieurs sites du crédit agricole (technicien en déplacement).

  • TASQ - Technicien micro-informatique

    1998 - 1998 Technicien sur plate-forme d'intégration : préparation matérielle et configuration de pc pour plusieurs sociétés tels que SFR, crédit lyonnais, Adecco...

