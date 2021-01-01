Menu

Hassan LAGTIB (HASSAN LAGTIB)

  • Executive Business Development
  • Encardio-Rite Elactronics Pvt. Ltd
  • Executive Business Development

Lucknow

En résumé

As an "Executive Business devlopment Africa" of Encardio-rite Electronics Pvt. Ltd., I am the representing profile for this brand in africa.
Encardio-rite Electronics Pvt. Ltd., incorporated on June 14, 1966 at Lucknow, India, is a World leader in geotechnical, structural, environmental monitoring and geodetic surveying providing turnkey solutions. Over the years, Encardio-rite has become an established brand for its high quality products, consistent turnkey services and innovative online solutions.
The areas in which Encardio-rite Group of companies operate can be broadly classified as:
Tunnels - metros, rails, sewage tunnels
Dams/Hydro-electric projects
Roads, highways, railways
Bridges and overpasses
Airports, Seaports
High-rise and Historical buildings
Assets existing tunnels and bridges
Foundations, Deep excavations
Landslides and Slopes
Water table/water quality
I am available for those interesseted to know more and discuss further informations.
You can contact me by message or through my phone number : +212(0)620152498 or my email aderess : hassan.lagtib@encardio.com

Entreprises

  • Encardio-Rite Elactronics Pvt. Ltd - Executive Business Development

    Commercial | Lucknow 2019 - maintenant

  • Societe Civile Terrasol - Graduate Engineering Trainee

    Technique | Rabat 2019 - 2019 An internship PFE (end of study project) dealing with a typical subject recently known in morocco that consists on stabilizing the soil with the strengthened embankment using geogrids as a tool, the project took place in a region that is located in Rabat, it is AL FARAH neighborhood (Formerly DOUAR EL HAJJA)

  • Cherifian Office of Phosphates(OCP) - Trainee

    Technique | Ben Guerir 2018 - 2018 The internship was conducted in the production departement where I was able to study the Impact of the distance on the specific consumption (fuel) of OCP's trucks".

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel