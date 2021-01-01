Hassan LAGTIB (HASSAN LAGTIB)

As an "Executive Business devlopment Africa" of Encardio-rite Electronics Pvt. Ltd., I am the representing profile for this brand in africa.

Encardio-rite Electronics Pvt. Ltd., incorporated on June 14, 1966 at Lucknow, India, is a World leader in geotechnical, structural, environmental monitoring and geodetic surveying providing turnkey solutions. Over the years, Encardio-rite has become an established brand for its high quality products, consistent turnkey services and innovative online solutions.

The areas in which Encardio-rite Group of companies operate can be broadly classified as:

Tunnels - metros, rails, sewage tunnels

Dams/Hydro-electric projects

Roads, highways, railways

Bridges and overpasses

Airports, Seaports

High-rise and Historical buildings

Assets existing tunnels and bridges

Foundations, Deep excavations

Landslides and Slopes

Water table/water quality

I am available for those interesseted to know more and discuss further informations.

You can contact me by message or through my phone number : +212(0)620152498 or my email aderess : hassan.lagtib@encardio.com