Hassna SEDRAOUI
Hassna SEDRAOUI
Casablanca
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Office national de l'électricité et des eaux potables
- Stagiaire
Casablanca
2015 - 2015
Office Chérifien des Phosphates
- Stagiaire
Casablanca
2014 - 2014
Rigoureuse et Polyvalente
Formations
Université Sultane Moulay Slimane (Beni Mellal (Maroc))
Beni Mellal (Maroc)
2015 - maintenant
Licence Professionnelle
Ecole Superirure De Technologie De Beni Mellal (Béni Mellal)
Béni Mellal
2013 - 2015
Diplome Univeritaire Technologique {DUT}
Lycée Hassan II Beni-Mellal (Béni Mellal)
Béni Mellal
2012 - 2013
Baccalaureat
Réseau
Ayoub ZOUINE
Hanini TAWFIK
Mohamed BEN OUAKKASS
Mohamed DOUNNASR
Norddine LOUALI
Omar AMINE
