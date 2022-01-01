Menu

Heather COOPER

BELFORT

Entreprises

  • UTBM - ECC

    1993 - maintenant 1. Teaching technical and industrial English.
    2. Responsible for a Master in Industrial Projects.
    3. Industrial relations work.

  • British Aerospace - Site facilities Manager, NC programming Manager

    1987 - 1993 1. Production development engineer, responsible for the development and purchase of new production Equipment and facilities. In charge of projects Worth several millions of UKP.
    2. Obtained a Fellowhsip in Manufacturing Management at Cranfield University.
    3. Facilities Development Manager in charge of a team of engineers working on projects Worth several millions of UKP.
    4. NC Programming Manager. In charge of a department of 30 programmers and the production of all NC programs for a large scale machining facility, including long-bed machining of airbus wing components.

  • Ministry of Defence - Engineering student

    1983 - 1987 B.Sc. Mechanical Engineering. Education sponsored by the Ministry of Defence (Aircraft Quality Assurance).

