Heather COOPER

1993 - maintenant1. Teaching technical and industrial English.
2. Responsible for a Master in Industrial Projects.
3. Industrial relations work.
British Aerospace
- Site facilities Manager, NC programming Manager
1987 - 19931. Production development engineer, responsible for the development and purchase of new production Equipment and facilities. In charge of projects Worth several millions of UKP.
2. Obtained a Fellowhsip in Manufacturing Management at Cranfield University.
3. Facilities Development Manager in charge of a team of engineers working on projects Worth several millions of UKP.
4. NC Programming Manager. In charge of a department of 30 programmers and the production of all NC programs for a large scale machining facility, including long-bed machining of airbus wing components.
Ministry of Defence
- Engineering student
1983 - 1987B.Sc. Mechanical Engineering. Education sponsored by the Ministry of Defence (Aircraft Quality Assurance).