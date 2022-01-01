Heather M. ALIX

-
NuFace
- NuFace anti-aging
2013 - maintenant
To promote and increase sales of the top rated only hand-held microcurrent facial toning device FDA cleared for at-home facial stimulation, NuFACE helps tone and contour the face while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Freelancer at high end and luxury store locations in San Francisco Bay Area.
-
Nu Face
- Cosmetic freelance
2013 - 2014
* Demonstrated and sold product to store customers ;
* Assisted/trained expert to answer staff questions ;
* Top performer for that area creating NuFace clients ;
-
L'Occitane en Provence
- Senior Boutique Manager / Dual Store Manager
Manosque
2007 - 2013
Oversaw high volume stores, increased revenue in under performing locations. Training and development of boutique associates. Skincare, Fragrance, body care and Make-up Specialist, overseeing outside boutique events to promote L'Occitane in San Francisco Bay Area. Oversaw cost controls, inventories, goals, budgets and overall sales performance. Networking for L'Occitane finding new team members for store locations. Worked with opening, closing, merchandising and remodels of L'Occitane Boutiques.
-
L'Occitane En Provence - Dual Store
- Dual Store Manager & Skincare/Cosmetic Specialist
2007 - 2013
* Corporate sales reporting, daily/weekly/monthly goal based sales and marketing ;
* Maintain all store functions, goals, budgets, for high volume locations ;
* Implemented client books and trained all staff on building store and individual client base ;
* Networking with local events and businesses to create brand recognition though in store and outside events ;
* Part of the traveling event team, applying skincare and make-up to Clients (Women's expos, bridal shows etc) ;
* Increasing stores volume codes, highest annual store increase in district ;
* Overseeing & organizing store openings, relocating and closings. ;
-
White House Black Market
- Assistant Store Manager/ Lead Stylist
2006 - 2010
Associate training and development
New Store openings
Event and fashion coordinator
Visual and Merchandising specialist
Customer Service , client styling and personal shopper
Drive sales and increase customer traffic
-
White House Black Market
- Assistant store manager & stylist
2006 - 2010
* Associate training and development ;
* Assisted as management in store openings (San Francisco and Corte Madera)
* Organized and booked events ``Girls Night Out Parties'' ;
* Visual and merchandising on a daily basis
* Customer service and styling to all clients ;
-
Hampton
- Tahoe/Front Office Manager
2005 - 2006
* Guest satisfaction and complaint handling
* A/R & A/P ;
* Oversaw all hotel departments in customer service, safety and sales ;
-
Macy s
- INC Specialist
OHIO
2005 - 2006
* Promote credit and monthly sales goals ;
* Top sales and credit for six months/employee of the month ;
* Attended San Francisco fashion shows and outfitting events ;
* Direct staff in sales and department merchandising ;
-
Lions Gate Hotel
- Hotel/Operations Manager
2004 - 2005
* Oversaw conversion of Air Force base to hotel property ;
* Responsible for hiring, terminating and employee review ;
* Managed front office sales, marketing and guest services ;
-
Turner Volvo
- Sales & Leading Consultant
2003 - 2004
∙New and used car sales and closing (Straight sales)
∙Financing
-
Volvo
- Sales and Leasing Consultant
Saint Priest
2003 - 2004
-Assisted clients in knowledge of Volvo Brand and products
-New and used car sales, leasing, closing and financing
-
Heritage& Hilton Hotel
- Groups/General Manager
1997 - 2003
∙Budgeting cost control, payroll, accounting, A/R and A/P
∙Oversaw and managed hotel properties
∙Handled all sales, marketing, increase guest satisfaction, revenue and inspection scores
∙Oversaw Restaurant, housekeeping, security and maintenance departments
-
Hilton and Heritage Hotel Groups
- Operations Manager/ General Manager
1997 - 2005
-Oversaw all hotel departments in customer service, sales and safety
-Budgeting, cost control, payroll, accounting, A/R and A/P
-Ensured high ADR and occupancy
-Sales, marketing increase guest satisfaction, revenue and inspection scores
-Oversaw restaurant, security, maintenance, front desk, reservations and housekeeping