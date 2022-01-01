Hechmi AMMARI

Experience
Add new position
Edit position Field Manager Winstar Tunisia BV
Field Manager
Company NameWinstar Tunisia BV
Dates EmployedApr 2012 – Present Employment Duration6 yrs 4 mos
LocationTUNISIA ,SABRIA
Edit position OFFSHORE Installation Manager PA Resources
OFFSHORE Installation Manager
Company NamePA Resources
Dates EmployedJul 2009 – Apr 2012 Employment Duration2 yrs 10 mos
In this role I have responsibility for all related operations including maintenance and contract personnel and liaising with onshore management and external parties.
The facility is based on a four piles platform with 03 Subsea and 04 surface wellheads tied back to the cellar deck, a TCMS buoy and FSO. The facility includes power generation gas and dieseland conventional three phase separation.
Edit position Platform Manager PA RESOURCES TUNISIA
Platform Manager
Company NamePA RESOURCES TUNISIA
Dates EmployedJun 2006 – Jun 2009 Employment Duration3 yrs 1 mo
Edit position Production Supervisor THYNA Petroleum Services
Production Supervisor
Company NameTHYNA Petroleum Services
Dates EmployedJan 1991 – Jun 2006 Employment Duration15 yrs 6 mos
In this position I had overall responsibility for all operations in the fields onshore and offshore. These fields consist of approximately 12 offshore oil wells and 17 high H2S concentration onshore oil wells. My direct reports included Maintenance and Production Supervisors, administration and catering personnel and service contractors.
Education
Add new education
Edit education Institut Algerien de Petrole ( IAP) Institut Algerien de Petrole ( IAP)
Institut Algerien de Petrole ( IAP)
Degree NameHigh technician Field Of StudyElectro_mechanic
Dates attended or expected graduation 1984 – 1986
Pas de formation renseignée