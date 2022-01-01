Hechmi AMMARI

Experience

Field Manager

Company NameWinstar Tunisia BV

Dates EmployedApr 2012 – Present Employment Duration6 yrs 4 mos

LocationTUNISIA ,SABRIA

OFFSHORE Installation Manager

Company NamePA Resources

Dates EmployedJul 2009 – Apr 2012 Employment Duration2 yrs 10 mos

In this role I have responsibility for all related operations including maintenance and contract personnel and liaising with onshore management and external parties.

The facility is based on a four piles platform with 03 Subsea and 04 surface wellheads tied back to the cellar deck, a TCMS buoy and FSO. The facility includes power generation gas and dieseland conventional three phase separation.



Platform Manager

Company NamePA RESOURCES TUNISIA

Dates EmployedJun 2006 – Jun 2009 Employment Duration3 yrs 1 mo

Production Supervisor

Company NameTHYNA Petroleum Services

Dates EmployedJan 1991 – Jun 2006 Employment Duration15 yrs 6 mos

In this position I had overall responsibility for all operations in the fields onshore and offshore. These fields consist of approximately 12 offshore oil wells and 17 high H2S concentration onshore oil wells. My direct reports included Maintenance and Production Supervisors, administration and catering personnel and service contractors.



Education

Institut Algerien de Petrole ( IAP)

Degree NameHigh technician Field Of StudyElectro_mechanic

Dates attended or expected graduation 1984 – 1986