Je suis Hechmi Siwar j'ai 23 ans j'ai obtenu mon diplome en 2016, j'ai une licence appliquer en technologie de l'informatique spécialité développement des système d'information. J'ai passé trois stages, le premier stage ouvrier au sein de Tunisie Télécom, le deuxiéme stage technicien au sein de Centre Nation de l'Informatique (CNI) , et le troisiéme c'est le projet fin d'étude dont j'ai développée un système our la gestion du parc automobile en JEE et une application android.

J'ai eu une bonne connaissance au domaine informatique tel que les langages de programmation(Java,Jee,c#...),

les logiciels (Eclips,Netbeans,Photoshop,Dreamwaver,Visual basic,...) ...



Mes compétences :

Android

Microsoft Visual Studio

Linux

PowerAMC

Personal Home Page

Oracle

MySQL Workbench

MySQL

Microsoft Windows XP

Microsoft Windows 2003 Server

Microsoft SQL Server

Microsoft Project

Microsoft C-SHARP

Microsoft Access

Java Enterprise Edition

Java

HTML5

C++

C Programming Language

Tableau Software

Microsoft Excel

Oracle - OraDb11g

Glassfish

Jpa

JDBC

Hibernate

JavaServer Framework

JavaScript

JBoss

Ajax

UML/OMT

Python Programming

Merise Methodology