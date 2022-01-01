Je suis Hechmi Siwar j'ai 23 ans j'ai obtenu mon diplome en 2016, j'ai une licence appliquer en technologie de l'informatique spécialité développement des système d'information. J'ai passé trois stages, le premier stage ouvrier au sein de Tunisie Télécom, le deuxiéme stage technicien au sein de Centre Nation de l'Informatique (CNI) , et le troisiéme c'est le projet fin d'étude dont j'ai développée un système our la gestion du parc automobile en JEE et une application android.
J'ai eu une bonne connaissance au domaine informatique tel que les langages de programmation(Java,Jee,c#...),
les logiciels (Eclips,Netbeans,Photoshop,Dreamwaver,Visual basic,...) ...
Mes compétences :
Android
Microsoft Visual Studio
Linux
PowerAMC
Personal Home Page
Oracle
MySQL Workbench
MySQL
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Project
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft Access
Java Enterprise Edition
Java
HTML5
C++
C Programming Language
Tableau Software
Microsoft Excel
Oracle - OraDb11g
Glassfish
Jpa
JDBC
Hibernate
JavaServer Framework
JavaScript
JBoss
Ajax
UML/OMT
Python Programming
Merise Methodology