Hechmi SIWAR

TUNIS

En résumé

Je suis Hechmi Siwar j'ai 23 ans j'ai obtenu mon diplome en 2016, j'ai une licence appliquer en technologie de l'informatique spécialité développement des système d'information. J'ai passé trois stages, le premier stage ouvrier au sein de Tunisie Télécom, le deuxiéme stage technicien au sein de Centre Nation de l'Informatique (CNI) , et le troisiéme c'est le projet fin d'étude dont j'ai développée un système our la gestion du parc automobile en JEE et une application android.
J'ai eu une bonne connaissance au domaine informatique tel que les langages de programmation(Java,Jee,c#...),
les logiciels (Eclips,Netbeans,Photoshop,Dreamwaver,Visual basic,...) ...

Mes compétences :
Android
Microsoft Visual Studio
Linux
PowerAMC
Personal Home Page
Oracle
MySQL Workbench
MySQL
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Project
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft Access
Java Enterprise Edition
Java
HTML5
C++
C Programming Language
Tableau Software
Microsoft Excel
Oracle - OraDb11g
Glassfish
Jpa
JDBC
Hibernate
JavaServer Framework
JavaScript
JBoss
Ajax
UML/OMT
Python Programming
Merise Methodology

Entreprises

  • Developpement solutions informatiques - Développeur Java/JEE

    2016 - 2016 Contexte : Conception et réalisation d'une application web (JEE) et une application mobile (android) de gestion parc automobile
    Intégration de la bibliothèque : la bibliothèque open source de composants JSF : PrimeFaces
    Environnement technique : Java, JEE, Jboss 5, Hibernate, JPA, JSF, JavaScript, Ajax, Xhtml, UML, Mysql
    Outils : Eclips, android studio, Mysql query browse,Sysbase powerAmc

  • Centre National de l'Informatique - Stagiaire

    2015 - 2015 Contexte : création d'une application android pour la consultation de la paie en cours sous INSAF-VIREMENT
    Environnement technique: Java
    Outils : eclips , Sysbase PowerAMC

  • Tunisie Telecom - Stagiaire

    2014 - 2014 Stage d'initiation dans Tunisie télécom (TT) a Tunis :
    maintenance informatique
    assurer le dépannage
    la maintenance du matériel informatique
    l'installation des différents équipements informatiques

Formations

  • Institut Superieure Des Etudes Technologiques (ISETN) (Nabeul)

    Nabeul 2013 - 2016 Licence appliqué en informatique

  • Lycée Sijoumi (Tunis)

    Tunis 2010 - 2013 Baccalauréat section informatique

