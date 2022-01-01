Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Hector HUGO
Ajouter
Hector HUGO
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
l'aurtograffe
Entreprises
ASSEDIC
- Secretaire général adjoint
1978 - maintenant
Souslesponts GMBH
- Visiteur en chef
1950 - 1951
Formations
C U Shah Govr Politecnik (Surendranagar)
Surendranagar
1951 - 1999
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel