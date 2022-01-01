Menu

Hector HUGO

En résumé

Mes compétences :
l'aurtograffe

Entreprises

  • ASSEDIC - Secretaire général adjoint

    1978 - maintenant

  • Souslesponts GMBH - Visiteur en chef

    1950 - 1951

Formations

  • C U Shah Govr Politecnik (Surendranagar)

    Surendranagar 1951 - 1999

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel