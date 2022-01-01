Hedi BACCOUCH

Capgemini Technology Services SAS
- Consultant Technique Maximo
PARIS-LA DEFENSE2013 - maintenant
IMAXEAM
- Ingénieur Développement IBM Maximo
2009 - 2013• Setting up development environments
• Maximo with SOA / Web Services
• Technologie Birt
• Development of add-on products Maxinterface, MAXLS, Maxtm and MAXHELP and integration of these add-on products in MAXIMO 7.1 and MAXIMO 7.5
• Make the installers of add-on products in ORACLE, MSSQL and DB2
• MIF configuration and setup
• Development of natives applications with REST API
• Integration of standalone applications with MAXIMO.
• Installation and deployment manual, 6 .2 MAXIMO, MAXIMO MAXIMO 7.1 and 7.5 under a Windows Server environment.
• Training of End Users on the use of MAXIMO Asset Management modules
SEVEN TECH
- Ingénieur JEE
2008 - 2009Développement d'une solution CRM
Formations
Isitcom (Sousse)
Sousse2007 - 2010Ingénieur Informatique
Sousse2004 - 2007Technicien supérieur en téléinformatique