Hedi BACCOUCH

PARIS-LA DEFENSE

J2EE
Oracle

  • Capgemini Technology Services SAS - Consultant Technique Maximo

    PARIS-LA DEFENSE 2013 - maintenant

  • IMAXEAM - Ingénieur Développement IBM Maximo

    2009 - 2013 • Setting up development environments
    • Maximo with SOA / Web Services
    • Technologie Birt
    • Development of add-on products Maxinterface, MAXLS, Maxtm and MAXHELP and integration of these add-on products in MAXIMO 7.1 and MAXIMO 7.5
    • Make the installers of add-on products in ORACLE, MSSQL and DB2
    • MIF configuration and setup
    • Development of natives applications with REST API
    • Integration of standalone applications with MAXIMO.
    • Installation and deployment manual, 6 .2 MAXIMO, MAXIMO MAXIMO 7.1 and 7.5 under a Windows Server environment.
    • Training of End Users on the use of MAXIMO Asset Management modules

  • SEVEN TECH - Ingénieur JEE

    2008 - 2009 Développement d'une solution CRM

  • Isitcom (Sousse)

    Sousse 2007 - 2010 Ingénieur Informatique

  • Isitcom (Sousse)

    Sousse 2004 - 2007 Technicien supérieur en téléinformatique

