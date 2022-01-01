Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Hedi HAMDI
Ajouter
Hedi HAMDI
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Hedi HAMDI
Maître assistant à l'Ecole Nationale des Ingénieurs de Gabès
Entreprises
Ecole Nationale des Ingénieurs de Gabes
- Maître assistant
2008 - maintenant
Intéressé par la technologie et la modélisation des structures mécaniques.
Formations
Ecole Universitaires Des Ingénieurs De Lille (Polytech Lille)
Villeneuve D'Ascq
2000 - 2003
Master de recherche
Réseau
Abdessattar HAMDI
Atef BOUALLEGUE
Aurélien VERGUET
Badreddine LARBI
Djalila FILALI
Gislaine DOMINICIS
Hédi BEN AMOR
Hugo ANDRÉ
Khaoula AYARI