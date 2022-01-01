Menu

Hedi HAMDI

En résumé

Hedi HAMDI

Maître assistant à l'Ecole Nationale des Ingénieurs de Gabès

Entreprises

  • Ecole Nationale des Ingénieurs de Gabes - Maître assistant

    2008 - maintenant Intéressé par la technologie et la modélisation des structures mécaniques.

Formations

Réseau