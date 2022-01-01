Menu

Hedi MANSOUR

SFAX TUNISIE

En résumé

« La chance aide parfois, le travail toujours et souvenez bien qu'un peu d'aide fait grand bien. »
Jeune homme d'une culture universelle
Realisateur Film People with disabilities talk about their success stories
Projet Plaidoyer Environnemental Écologique
Chef de projet "La ferme pédagogique"
Formateur en création de start-up
Formateur en charge avec la société civile
A professional experience on pedagogic coaching and in the level of the capacities of intervention with the groups of the maltreated children and who have specific needs.
A professional experience on the level of work in network specialized with the modes of communications.
Great capacity to work with the children who have specific needs and to include/understand these various needs (Diagnoses,comprehension and Therapies)
Competences on the level of use different technical methods of artistic animation and intervention (data-processing - song -theatre - sport. )
Control the world of data processing (office automation and connection Internet. )

2016 Inspecteur des institutions d'enfance socioculturels
En train de finaliser le thèse en éducation par médiations Artistiques
2008-2015 directeur de centre culturel pour enfants
2010 Président association Fans enfants
2004 Professeur de travail social et psychique pour enfants
Artiste...

Mes compétences :
President Association Croissant rouge Bir Ali Sfax
Volontariat international en entreprise
Psychologie de l'enfant
Psychologie du travail
Thérapie individuelle
Production musicale
Arts et culture
Théâtre
users Skills
Microsoft
Mind Mapper
Montage Vodeo

Entreprises

  • Coach pédagogue éducation par médiations artistiques - Coach pédagogue éducation par médiations artistiques

    2016 - maintenant Coach pédagogue éducation par médiations artistiques entant qu'ils sont des outils d’enseignement et de thérapie

  • Minstere Jeneusse et Sport - Centre de formation pédagogique Rades Olympique - Student Inspector

    2015 - 2016 Formation Coaching Education

  • Ministere de Femmes,Famille Enfance - Educational Coach

    2015 - maintenant : Educational Coach at cultural institutions and centers of socio-educational .
    Skills and Actions :
    University education field : Sciences and Techniques of children's activities ( cultural, artistic...)
    Educational Coach (Sports activities techniques...)
    Educational Accompanist (Training, guiding, communicating...)
    Psychological qualities developped : pedagogy in accompaniment of users Skills in project editing
    Mastery and responsibility, educational interventions through artistic mediations

    Work in networks with organizations Media education
    Artist- Producer in Theater and Music and medias education

  • Directeur Centre Culturel Pilote de Travail Social Pour enfant Bir ali Sfax tunisie - Directeur Artiste Centre Pilote Travail Social Pour enfant Bir ali Sfax tunisie

    2013 - maintenant Mise en scene Spectacle theatre et musique

  • Amnesty International - Volentaire

    Paris 2012 - maintenant « Peu d'aide fait grand bien. »

  • Ministere de Femmes,Famille Enfance - Director of cultural center

    2011 - 2015 : Director of cultural center of socio-educational animation

  • Ministere de Femmes,Famille Enfance - Professor

    2009 - 2011 Professeur , accompagnateur médiations artistiques

  • Croissant Rouge - Volentaire et president comite Bir Ali Sfax Tunisie

    2009 - maintenant Volentaire et president comite locale de croissant rouge Bir Ali Sfax Tunisie

  • Ministere de Femmes,Famille Enfance - Délégué protection sociale et juridique enfance maltraitée

    2005 - 2009 Responsable of protection and social interventions for children

  • Sciencesciencesciences - Professor

    2005 - 2005 childish and flood of
    protection - sector of work

  • Directeur Centre de Travail Social D.enfants Bir Ali Sfax Tunisie - Directeur Centre de Travail Social D.enfants et Artiste

    1976 - maintenant

Formations

  • Université De Sfax Tunisia (Sfax)

    Sfax 2018 - maintenant Doctorat

    Cycle doctorat en médiations artistiques
    institut de beaux arts sfax tunisie

  • Ministère De L'Enseignement Supérieur Et De La Recherche

    Sfax Tunisie 2018 - maintenant Doctor of Arts Education

    : in the 1st year cycle of a PhD in scientific specialty: artistic mediations
    Languages :

  • Université Tunis Carthage    (Tunis)

    Tunis 2013 - 2014 Masters Degree

    : Research Master Degree in Education through artistic mediations

  • Ministère De L'Enseignement Supérieur Et De La Recherche (Carthage)

    Carthage 2004 - 2006 Masters Degree

    Sciences et Techniques artistiques

  • Institute Of Childhood Sciences (Carthage)

    Carthage 2000 - 2002 Educateur Highers

    : Higher Institute of Childhood Sciences University of Carthage : Educator Certificate

  • Université Tunis Carthage    (Tunis)

    Tunis 2000 - 2004 Masters Degree

    Certif degree teacher, children's sciences and techniques of Artistic and cultural activities)

  • Institut Superieur Cadres D.Enfances (Sfax)

    Sfax 1999 - 2013 majestere

    psychologie d.enfant - Artiste - Animateur - Directeur Centre Pilote Enfants Bir ali et Association Fans Enfants

  • Université Tunis Carthage    (Tunis)

    Tunis 1999 - maintenant bac+6

    Date and birthplace: The scientific levelevelevel bac+6 sciences and technology of childhood Speciality
    protection of childhood


    Eperience 06 years

    Tunisian nationality .

    Unmarried social condition .

    Contacts :

  • Institut Supérieur Des Cadres De L'Enfance (Carthage Dermech)

    Carthage Dermech 1999 - maintenant Baccalaureate Degree

