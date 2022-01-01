Hedi MANSOUR

« La chance aide parfois, le travail toujours et souvenez bien qu'un peu d'aide fait grand bien. »

Jeune homme d'une culture universelle

Realisateur Film People with disabilities talk about their success stories

Projet Plaidoyer Environnemental Écologique

Chef de projet "La ferme pédagogique"

Formateur en création de start-up

Formateur en charge avec la société civile

A professional experience on pedagogic coaching and in the level of the capacities of intervention with the groups of the maltreated children and who have specific needs.

A professional experience on the level of work in network specialized with the modes of communications.

Great capacity to work with the children who have specific needs and to include/understand these various needs (Diagnoses,comprehension and Therapies)

Competences on the level of use different technical methods of artistic animation and intervention (data-processing - song -theatre - sport. )

Control the world of data processing (office automation and connection Internet. )



2016 Inspecteur des institutions d'enfance socioculturels

En train de finaliser le thèse en éducation par médiations Artistiques

2008-2015 directeur de centre culturel pour enfants

2010 Président association Fans enfants

2004 Professeur de travail social et psychique pour enfants

Artiste...



Mes compétences :

President Association Croissant rouge Bir Ali Sfax

Volontariat international en entreprise

Psychologie de l'enfant

Psychologie du travail

Thérapie individuelle

Production musicale

Arts et culture

Théâtre

users Skills

Microsoft

Mind Mapper

Montage Vodeo