Hedi MANSOUR

« La chance aide parfois, le travail toujours et souvenez bien qu'un peu d'aide fait grand bien. »
Jeune homme d'une culture universelle
Realisateur Film People with disabilities talk about their success stories
Projet Plaidoyer Environnemental Écologique
Chef de projet "La ferme pédagogique"
Formateur en création de start-up
Formateur en charge avec la société civile
A professional experience on pedagogic coaching and in the level of the capacities of intervention with the groups of the maltreated children and who have specific needs.
A professional experience on the level of work in network specialized with the modes of communications.
Great capacity to work with the children who have specific needs and to include/understand these various needs (Diagnoses,comprehension and Therapies)
Competences on the level of use different technical methods of artistic animation and intervention (data-processing - song -theatre - sport. )
Control the world of data processing (office automation and connection Internet. )
2016 Inspecteur des institutions d'enfance socioculturels
En train de finaliser le thèse en éducation par médiations Artistiques
2008-2015 directeur de centre culturel pour enfants
2010 Président association Fans enfants
2004 Professeur de travail social et psychique pour enfants
Artiste...
Mes compétences :
President Association Croissant rouge Bir Ali Sfax
Volontariat international en entreprise
Psychologie de l'enfant
Psychologie du travail
Thérapie individuelle
Production musicale
Arts et culture
Théâtre
users Skills
Microsoft
Mind Mapper
Montage Vodeo