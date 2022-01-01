Hedi SELLAMI

Titulaire d’un diplôme d’Ingénieur Informatique, promotion 2012
Cherche à élargir mes compétences et connaissances professionnelles
Ambitieux et autonome
Mes compétences :
Personal Home Page
MySQL
HTML
C++
XML
VHDL
Microsoft Visual Studio.NET
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft C-SHARP
Linux
JavaScript
Cascading Style Sheets
shell scripting
XSLT
WinForms
Visual Basic .NET
UNIX
Token Ring
TCP/IP
SQL
PC Hardware
Oracle PL/SQL
Oracle 10G
Oracle
Microsoft Windows
Macromedia Dreamweaver
MIPS
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
LAMP
Java Server Pages
Java
Frame Relay
Ethernet
ECLiPSe
DevCpp
C Programming Language
Assembler
ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode)
ADSL