Hedi SELLAMI

 Titulaire d’un diplôme d’Ingénieur Informatique, promotion 2012

 Cherche à élargir mes compétences et connaissances professionnelles

 Ambitieux et autonome



Mes compétences :

Personal Home Page

MySQL

HTML

C++

XML

VHDL

Microsoft Visual Studio.NET

Microsoft Visual Studio

Microsoft SQL Server

Microsoft C-SHARP

Linux

JavaScript

Cascading Style Sheets

shell scripting

XSLT

WinForms

Visual Basic .NET

UNIX

Token Ring

TCP/IP

SQL

PC Hardware

Oracle PL/SQL

Oracle 10G

Oracle

Microsoft Windows

Macromedia Dreamweaver

MIPS

LAN/WAN > WAN

LAN/WAN > LAN

LAMP

Java Server Pages

Java

Frame Relay

Ethernet

ECLiPSe

DevCpp

C Programming Language

Assembler

ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode)

ADSL