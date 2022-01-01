Menu

Hedi SELLAMI

EL KRAM

En résumé

 Titulaire d’un diplôme d’Ingénieur Informatique, promotion 2012
 Cherche à élargir mes compétences et connaissances professionnelles
 Ambitieux et autonome

Mes compétences :
Personal Home Page
MySQL
HTML
C++
XML
VHDL
Microsoft Visual Studio.NET
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft C-SHARP
Linux
JavaScript
Cascading Style Sheets
shell scripting
XSLT
WinForms
Visual Basic .NET
UNIX
Token Ring
TCP/IP
SQL
PC Hardware
Oracle PL/SQL
Oracle 10G
Oracle
Microsoft Windows
Macromedia Dreamweaver
MIPS
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
LAMP
Java Server Pages
Java
Frame Relay
Ethernet
ECLiPSe
DevCpp
C Programming Language
Assembler
ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode)
ADSL

Entreprises

  • SIT - Ingénieur informatique

    EL KRAM 2012 - maintenant o Réalisé au sein de SIT : Conception et implémentation d'un générateur d'application dot net.
    o Outils :
    * Systèmes d'exploitation Windows. ;
    * Technologies : C#, WinForms, Entity Framework ;
    * Base de données : Sql Server
    * IDE : Visual Studio 2010

  • CPG - Stage

    2011 - 2011 o Réalisé au sein de la CPG : Développement d'application de suivi des résultats des analyses pour la
    CPG.
    o Outils : PHP, MySQL.
    * Technologies : PHP, JavaScript, Lamp, HTML/CSS ;
    * Base de données : MySQL

  • ENSI - Etudiant

    2011 - 2011 * Implémentation des algorithmes de la multiplication et de la division sur une carte FPGA
    * Outils : VHDL

  • ENSI - Etudiant

    2010 - 2010 o Création de site web dynamique.
    o Outils : JSP/MYSQL, HTML, XML
    o Programmation des jeux en mode console : Jeu de l'oie, Jeu Solitaire.

    * Projet d'été en 1 année ère

  • ENSI - Etudiant

    2010 - 2010 o Simulation graphique des algorithmes de tri
    o Outils : C++, Qt Creator

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Des Sciences De L'Informatique (ENSI) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2009 - 2012 Ingénieur Informatique

  • Institut Préparatoire Aux Etudes D'Ingénieurs De Nabeul (Nabeul)

    Nabeul 2007 - 2009 Diplôme des Etudes Préparatoires

    Diplôme des Etudes Préparatoires

    - Deux années préparatoires Mathématiques-Physique (MP)

  • Lycée Secondaire De Metlaoui (Metlaoui)

    Metlaoui 2000 - 2007 Baccalauréat en Mathématiques

    Mention assez bien

