Heidi MEAUSOONE

Expeditors International
- Customer Retention and Development Manager - DC Office
Roissy-en-France2011 - 2011Responsible for driving and executing the customer retention and development program at the branch level:
- provided measurement tools, analyzing key performance indicators, both internal and external;
- in charge of assessing, communicating and documenting the customer's needs and requirements through periodic reviews;
- acted as liaison with customers to ensure timely communication and resolution of any complaints;
- identified process improvement opportunities with customers and provided technological solutions when applicable.
Expeditors International
- Local Account Manager - DC Office
Roissy-en-France2010 - 2011Responsible for managing internal/external communication and ensuring on-time operational performance to a biotech customer. Acted as a liaison with different departments to drive and meet customer's requirements and expectations. Proficient in handling DG and temperature sensitive cargo. DG certified.
Expeditors International
- Manangement Trainee - New York office
Roissy-en-France2009 - 2009Management Trainee in Information Systems, Brokerage, Air and Ocean Gateways.
Expeditors International
- SWAT team member - Alicante Office
Expeditors International
- Agent de Transit - Lille Office
Roissy-en-France2006 - 2007Import/Export Aerien.
KTB-Megatron, Inc
- Responsable d'achat et de vente à l'export
2004 - 2005Entreprise d'exportation basée à Houston, Texas.
Chargée de la cotisation, de la vente et de l’exportation d’équipements industriels pour des clients basés en Amérique du Sud.
Négociation de prix et conditions de livraison auprès des fournisseurs locaux (aux Etats-Unis).
Suivi de la chaine logistique depuis les fournisseurs jusqu'à la livraison du matériel aux differents agents douaniers.
EuroRSCG Worldwide
- Assistante a la strategie
2003 - 2003Stage de fin d’études (6 mois)à la stratégie publicitaire pour le compte international de Peugeot, basé à Paris.
Etude de marché internationale pays par pays, identification des nouvelles tendances Marketing et évènementielles et mise en adéquation avec la stratégie publicitaire mondiale de Peugeot International.