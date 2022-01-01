Menu

Hela BEN AISSA

Paris

En résumé

An ambitious, highly motivated and innovative master's degreed with excellent marketing and business development skills. I'm fiercely competitive in my approach to achieving goals, and can manage accounts from a strategic and tactical perspective. A results orientated professional with a proven ability to innovate, improve service as well as generate leads. Over 2 years experience of working in competitive industries, my primary interests are Business Development, Managing small & Large Projects. I spend a great deal of time in developing customer relationships, developing strong networks of connections with customers. One of my core responsibilities was continuously researching the market trends and the competitors. I'm persistent in my drive for improvement, and can plan and organise actions whilst still being flexible enough to prioritise tasks. If you are about to launching your start up, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Mes compétences :
RelationShip
Marketing
études de marché
diagnostic stratégique
management
commercial

Entreprises

  • Edatis - Sales & Marketing

    Paris 2013 - 2014 • Ensuring the implementation of the strategy established by the marketing department
    • Achieving business objectives and respecting the deadlines
    • Participating to marketing decisions with telemarketing feedback
    • Using different techniques to generate leads (Emailing, telesales, research ...)
    • Producing daily and weekly reports.

  • Roadoo - Business developpment & Marketing

    2013 - 2013 • Making a market research (competitors, stakeholders ...)
    • Identifying potential prospects and creating a reliable telemarketing database
    • Defining the commercial strategy for each target
    • Introducing an innovative product to the market
    • Detecting leads, short/middle term opportunities
    • Making appointments for online demonstrations
    • Establishing durable and strong connections with leads
    • Promoting the product on the profesionnal network Linked'in
    • Covering different industries and dealing with high positions managers (Renault, L'Oréal... )
    • Producing weekly reports

  • Facenet - Sales & Marketing

    2011 - 2012 • Defining the target and building a Database of potential leads
    • Elaborating the telemarketing script
    • Detecting the prospects needs and offering the best service
    • Selecting candidates profiles and make the general interviews
    • Managing and minimizing the intercontract periods to avoid additional costs

Formations

  • IHEC CARTHAGE (Tunis)

    Tunis 2010 - 2012 Création d'entreprise et ingénierie entreprenariale

  • INSAT (Institut National Des Sciences Appliqués Et De Technologies) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2006 - 2009 Génie Logiciel

