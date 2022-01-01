Hela BEN AISSA

An ambitious, highly motivated and innovative master's degreed with excellent marketing and business development skills. I'm fiercely competitive in my approach to achieving goals, and can manage accounts from a strategic and tactical perspective. A results orientated professional with a proven ability to innovate, improve service as well as generate leads. Over 2 years experience of working in competitive industries, my primary interests are Business Development, Managing small & Large Projects. I spend a great deal of time in developing customer relationships, developing strong networks of connections with customers. One of my core responsibilities was continuously researching the market trends and the competitors. I'm persistent in my drive for improvement, and can plan and organise actions whilst still being flexible enough to prioritise tasks. If you are about to launching your start up, please do not hesitate to contact me.



Mes compétences :

RelationShip

Marketing

études de marché

diagnostic stratégique

management

commercial