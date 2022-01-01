Dr Hela Chebbi is a Professor of Strategic Management at EDC-Paris. She is also the Director of the OCRE research center (Observatory and Research Center in Entrepreneurship).

After completing her Master’s degree in International Management, she has obtained her PhD in Management at IAE-Lyon III University. At the research level, her research interests rest in innovation/corporate entrepreneurship and transnational management, areas that she has widely consulted, researched and published work in numerous refereed journal articles and presented papers to regional and international conferences on a global basis. Additionally, she

teaches strategic analysis, research methodology, business planning and international project management. She is also the Country Director for France for the EuroMed Research Business Institute and the Chair of the Transnational Innovation Strategies RIC (Research Interest Committee) leading the Institute’s activities in the region.



Specialties:- Innovation management and corporate entrepreneurship

- Strategic Management

- International management



Mes compétences :

Management international

Intrapreneuriat et innovation