Menu

Hela CHEBBI

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

Dr Hela Chebbi is a Professor of Strategic Management at EDC-Paris. She is also the Director of the OCRE research center (Observatory and Research Center in Entrepreneurship).
After completing her Master’s degree in International Management, she has obtained her PhD in Management at IAE-Lyon III University. At the research level, her research interests rest in innovation/corporate entrepreneurship and transnational management, areas that she has widely consulted, researched and published work in numerous refereed journal articles and presented papers to regional and international conferences on a global basis. Additionally, she
teaches strategic analysis, research methodology, business planning and international project management. She is also the Country Director for France for the EuroMed Research Business Institute and the Chair of the Transnational Innovation Strategies RIC (Research Interest Committee) leading the Institute’s activities in the region.

Specialties:- Innovation management and corporate entrepreneurship
- Strategic Management
- International management

Mes compétences :
Management international
Intrapreneuriat et innovation

Entreprises

  • IAE- Université Jean moulin Lyon 3 - Professeur

    maintenant

  • EDC Paris Business School - Responsable de l'Observatoire et Centre de Recherche en Entrepreneuriat (OCRE)

    Courbevoie 2012 - maintenant

  • EuroMed Journal of Business - Assistant Editor

    2012 - maintenant Assistant Editor
    EuroMed Journal of Business

  • The EuroMed Research Business Institute - Country Director for France

    2012 - maintenant Organisation de conférences
    Projets de recherches européens

  • EDC - Professeur de management stratégique

    COURBEVOIE 2008 - maintenant Management de l'innovation
    Stratégie des grands groupes
    Intrapreneuriat

Formations

  • IAE

    Lyon maintenant

  • ECOLE DES DIRIGEANTS & CREATEURS D'ENTREPRISE EDC (Courbevoie)

    Courbevoie maintenant

Réseau