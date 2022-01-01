Helder MAXIMO

2005 - 2007Definition of the electric systems’ progress. Setting-up of the electric bundle in the digital model.
Management of a team of 7 designers (A380’s project: cabling structure and electric analysis Department’s Team Leader).
AIRBUS TOULOUSE
- Designer CAD
Blagnac 2004 - 2005Filing on Taksy. Making draw V4 (A380’s project).
HUREL HISPANO Meudon (Paris)
- Designer CAD
2002 - 2004Working on the Sole nacelle integrator for the A380's Rolls-Royce 900 and the Engine Alliance GP700.
PSA Velizy (Paris)
- Designer CAD
2000 - 2002Designing of the suspension’s systems. Mechanical study of the suspension (Steering angle, Sideslip angle, Yaw angle and Roll angle).
RENAULT By LABINAL Reuil Malmaison (Paris)
- Designer CAD
1999 - 2000Industrialisation of the engine 1.9l diesel, direct injection Clio within a team of designer. Creation of the documentation. Management of the lists. Launching in manufacturing of the prototypes.
Working on direct injection et Common rail. Digitalization of plans (Crankcase Rolls and Brace). Study and conception on V4 of mechanical details for various manufacturers.
Working on the injection’s moulding (flexible mountings), for trucks and off-highway