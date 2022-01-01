Menu

Helder MAXIMO

Zurich

En résumé

Entreprises

  • JETAVIATION - Liaison Engineer

    Zurich 2007 - 2009 Interior Cabinetry & Installation Analysis, Design & Certification Project. Cabinet Shop and modifier Liaison Engineering.

  • AIRBUS HAMBURG - Electrical department Leader

    2005 - 2007 Definition of the electric systems’ progress. Setting-up of the electric bundle in the digital model.
    Management of a team of 7 designers (A380’s project: cabling structure and electric analysis Department’s Team Leader).

  • AIRBUS TOULOUSE - Designer CAD

    Blagnac 2004 - 2005 Filing on Taksy. Making draw V4 (A380’s project).

  • HUREL HISPANO Meudon (Paris) - Designer CAD

    2002 - 2004 Working on the Sole nacelle integrator for the A380's Rolls-Royce 900 and the Engine Alliance GP700.

  • PSA Velizy (Paris) - Designer CAD

    2000 - 2002 Designing of the suspension’s systems. Mechanical study of the suspension (Steering angle, Sideslip angle, Yaw angle and Roll angle).

  • RENAULT By LABINAL Reuil Malmaison (Paris) - Designer CAD

    1999 - 2000 Industrialisation of the engine 1.9l diesel, direct injection Clio within a team of designer. Creation of the documentation. Management of the lists. Launching in manufacturing of the prototypes.
    Working on direct injection et Common rail. Digitalization of plans (Crankcase Rolls and Brace). Study and conception on V4 of mechanical details for various manufacturers.
    Working on the injection’s moulding (flexible mountings), for trucks and off-highway

Formations

