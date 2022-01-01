Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Helen CHARRON
Ajouter
Helen CHARRON
MONTGUYON
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Montguyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Styleco
- Responsable de magasin
2012 - maintenant
Jules
- Adjointe au responsable de magasin
Roubaix
2005 - maintenant
Formations
Faculté De Lettres De Pau
Pau
1998 - 2000
niveau deug d anglais
Réseau
Arnaud MARTINET
Artur DE FREITAS RIBEIRO
Celine JAYER (POULAIN)
Christophe MOREAU
Corinne MOITIE
Didier LAMACHE-JOURDAN
Jean-François LEGRAND
Marie Line BECQUET DAVID
Romain MARQUIS
Valdener FRANCK