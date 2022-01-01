Helena BONAM

I'm currently Architect at Robert A.M. Stern Architects in New York City.



Architect (Master of Architecture degree with honors - Paris Beaux Arts 2006) with 3 years experience in Paris and London, then 2 years in New York City, I'm particularly involved in designing new spaces for urban living and construction using new high-end materials in a respectful way for natural environment.



Strategic Thinking : based on my extensive experience of making places and buildings, I can also create a vision for what these places might be, and offer guidance on whether a development idea works. I have been working with large organisations, universities and hospitals who have particularly complex estates to shape.



Among several projects, my current activities are leading the building of a Museum in Chicago, redesigning of urban high-speed ways in Boston and several social housing projects in Austria (Vienna).



Mes compétences :

Architecture

Design

Développement durable

Environnement

Maîtrise d'ouvrage

Urbanisme