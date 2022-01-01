Menu

Helena BONAM

PARIS

I'm currently Architect at Robert A.M. Stern Architects in New York City.

Architect (Master of Architecture degree with honors - Paris Beaux Arts 2006) with 3 years experience in Paris and London, then 2 years in New York City, I'm particularly involved in designing new spaces for urban living and construction using new high-end materials in a respectful way for natural environment.

Strategic Thinking : based on my extensive experience of making places and buildings, I can also create a vision for what these places might be, and offer guidance on whether a development idea works. I have been working with large organisations, universities and hospitals who have particularly complex estates to shape.

Among several projects, my current activities are leading the building of a Museum in Chicago, redesigning of urban high-speed ways in Boston and several social housing projects in Austria (Vienna).

Mes compétences :
Architecture
Design
Développement durable
Environnement
Maîtrise d'ouvrage
Urbanisme

Entreprises

  • Robert A.M. Stern Architects (New York City) - Architect

    2009 - maintenant

  • GROUPE 6 - Architecte

    2006 - 2008

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Beaux-Arts De PARIS (Paris)

    Paris 2002 - 2006

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Beaux-Arts De PARIS (Paris)

    Paris 2000 - 2002

