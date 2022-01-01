Menu

Hélèna NIVARD

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • La Poste - Chargée de communication

    2012 - 2014

  • Mairie Corbeil-Essonnes - Assistante communication

    2011 - 2011

  • KparK - Commerciale junior

    Aubervilliers 2010 - 2011

Formations

Réseau