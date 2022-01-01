Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Helena THULIN
Ajouter
Helena THULIN
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Studio Berçot
- Étudiante
2012 - maintenant
Formations
Studio Bercot
Paris
2012 - maintenant
Ecole Internationale De Marketing Du Luxe (EIML) (Paris)
Paris
2011 - 2012
Bachelor
Ecole Estienne (Paris)
Paris
2009 - 2011
BTS édition
Réseau
Antoine THULIN
Antonin CABIROU
Floriane NAPOLI
Jean-Baptiste MARIN
Joëlle COTONNEC
Langage DES TAROTS
Laureen LAURYN
Raphaël DOUIN
Toufik Z.
Yoann FLEURANCE