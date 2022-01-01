Menu

Helena THULIN

PARIS

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Studio Berçot - Étudiante

    2012 - maintenant

Formations

  • Studio Bercot

    Paris 2012 - maintenant

  • Ecole Internationale De Marketing Du Luxe (EIML) (Paris)

    Paris 2011 - 2012 Bachelor

  • Ecole Estienne (Paris)

    Paris 2009 - 2011 BTS édition

