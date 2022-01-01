Menu

Hélène ARSICAUT

LIEZ

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • L'esprit coiffure - Coiffeuse

    2014 - maintenant

  • Besoin D'hair - Coiffeuse

    2010 - 2012

Formations

  • Esfora

    La Roche Sur Yon 2010 - 2012 Cap