Hélène BARRIEU

Lanester

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Tourny Meyer - Consultante Bureaux/Entrepôts/Commerces

    Lanester 2013 - maintenant

  • Décathlon - Manager

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2010 - 2013

  • Tribord - Assistante Responsable Evénementiel International

    2010 - 2010

Formations

