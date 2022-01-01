Retail
Hélène BARRIEU
Hélène BARRIEU
Lanester
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
En résumé
Entreprises
Tourny Meyer
- Consultante Bureaux/Entrepôts/Commerces
Lanester
2013 - maintenant
Décathlon
- Manager
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2010 - 2013
Tribord
- Assistante Responsable Evénementiel International
2010 - 2010
Formations
Groupe INSEEC
Bordeaux
2008 - 2010
Master
DUBLIN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY (DIT) (Dublin)
Dublin
2007 - 2008
DUEI
IUT Techniques De Commercialisation
Roubaix
2005 - 2007
DUT
Réseau
Adrien PONASSIÉ
Eni Ecole (Saint-Herblain)
Anne-Cécile DUFOUR
Bernede VIRGINIE
Brigitte DOUBRERE
Christophe REBEYROLLE
Iannick ROKITA
Nicolas DE BARROS
Severine COMES
Vincent ESCOBAR