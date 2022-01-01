Menu

Hélène BERTHELOT

PARIS

Entreprises

  • AUCHAN E-commerce - DIRECTRICE REGIONALE DU DEVELOPPEMENT REGION RHONE ALPES ET AUVERGNE

    2013 - maintenant CREATIONS DE DRIVE ET EXTENSIONS OU REMODLING DES HYPERMARCHES

  • Simply Market - CHARGEE DE DEVELOPPEMENT REGION RHONE ALPES

    JOUY-EN-JOSAS 2007 - 2013 CREATIONS ET EXTENSIONS DE SUPERMARCHES ENTRE 350m² ET 2500M²

  • Simply Market - DIRECTRICE DE SUPERMARCHE

    JOUY-EN-JOSAS 2003 - 2006

Formations

Réseau