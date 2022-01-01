Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Hélène BERTHELOT
Hélène BERTHELOT
PARIS
Entreprises
AUCHAN E-commerce
- DIRECTRICE REGIONALE DU DEVELOPPEMENT REGION RHONE ALPES ET AUVERGNE
2013 - maintenant
CREATIONS DE DRIVE ET EXTENSIONS OU REMODLING DES HYPERMARCHES
Simply Market
- CHARGEE DE DEVELOPPEMENT REGION RHONE ALPES
JOUY-EN-JOSAS
2007 - 2013
CREATIONS ET EXTENSIONS DE SUPERMARCHES ENTRE 350m² ET 2500M²
Simply Market
- DIRECTRICE DE SUPERMARCHE
JOUY-EN-JOSAS
2003 - 2006
Formations
ICH/CNAM INSTITUT D'ETUDES ECONOMIQUES ET JURIDIQUES APPLIQUEES A LA CONSTRUCTION ET A L'HABITATION
Paris
2011 - maintenant
Promotion / Construction
Université Marc BLOCH
Strasbourg
2002 - 2003
DESS
Réseau
Acina YJJOU
Celine DELBARRE
Delphine LIEBART
Edouard OLIVIER
Eric CHAPUS
Jean-Baptiste JARREAU
Jean Michel RIO
Marie L.
Mathieu ZIEGER
Paillaud VICTOIRE