Helene BINET

- KAOMBO project - Experience Feedback Engineer
COURBEVOIE
2015 - maintenant
In charge of Experience Feedback management within KAOMBO Project (FPSOs in Angola)
- Support Licence Buyer - BUL HANINE project
COURBEVOIE
2014 - 2015
In charge of the technical selection of the licencors for BUL HANINE (QATAR) onshore gas treatment units under licenced technologies (typically Acid Gas Removal Unit, Sulfur Recovery Unit/Tail Gas Treatment Unit, LPG treatment, Ethane treatment).
- CLOV - Installation Engineer
COURBEVOIE
2014 - 2014
Installation engineer for CLOV OLS/SURF packages
Currently based in Luanda, Angola
Preparation and follow-up of installation activities for CLOV Oil Loading System (including Oil Offloading Lines and deepwater Oil Loading Terminal)
Clash vessel management for offshore SURF activities
- FPSO CLOV - Topsides Engineering Leader
COURBEVOIE
2012 - 2013
Management of the engineering of the CLOV FPSO Topsides
Currently located in Daewoo Shipbuilding (DSME) yard in South Korea.
Direct management of 10 multi-discipline engineers' team.
FPSO CLOV is 305m long, 61m wide, has a design capacity of 168 kbpd of oil, 319 kbpd of water injection and gas compression at up to 6.5 MMcm/d to be exported at 300 bars to onshore Angola LNG plant. The topside include 12 modules with a topside weight of 40 000 tons broken down into 5 functional areas : utilities, power generation, water treatment and injection, separation and gas compression. Oil is partially processed in four tanks in the hull.
First Oil is planned in 2014.
- CLOV FPSO - FPSO Interface Leader
COURBEVOIE
2010 - 2012
Management of all interfaces between the FPSO package (DSME) and the other CLOV project packages during CLOV Project Execution Phase :
- SPS : FMC
- MPP : FRAMO
- SURF : SUBSEA 7
- OOL : SBM
- OLT : BLUEWATER
Detailed Engineering based in DSME/KBR offices in Singapore
End of Detailed Engineering and Construction phase based in Daewoo Shipbuilding (DSME) yard in Geoje, South Korea.
- CLOV FPSO - FPSO Interface Leader
COURBEVOIE
2008 - 2010
Management of all interfaces between the FPSO package and the other CLOV project packages (Subsea Production System, Multiphase Pump, Subsea Umbilical Riser Flowlines, Oil Offloading Lines and Oil Loading Terminal) during basic engineering phase (Compensated Call For Tender, CCFT).
Pre-CCFT and CCFT in Paris, France.
- Offshore Wind Projects - Project Engineer
COURBEVOIE
2004 - 2008
In charge of Coordination/supervision of pre-project studies for offshore TOTAL/SHELL Dunkirk project (Env. Impact Assessment, engineering studies) in order to elaborate administrative application dossiers (concession, construction permits)
In charge of projects services control activites and contracts follow-up: budgets, plannings, cost control and estimates, invoicing to partners and associated reporting to project manager