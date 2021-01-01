Menu

Helene LE GUENNEC

BORDEAUX

En résumé

En poste depuis 2012 ds une entreprise familiale qui fait 100% de son chiffre à l'export.

Mes compétences :
Communication
Export
Import
Import Export
Internet
Logistique
Marketing
Marketing Communication Site internet
Site internet

Entreprises

  • N/A - AGENT EXPORT

    2012 - maintenant Exportations par voie maritme

  • AXSON TECHNOLOGIES - ASSISTANTE MARKETING

    SAINT OUEN L'AUMONE 2007 - 2009 Lancement et mise à jour site Internet multilingue, création de supports communication: brochures, flyers, dépliants... Communication interne et externe avec filiales et distributeurs. Communiqués presse. Participations salons professionnels.

Formations

Réseau