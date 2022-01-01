Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Hélène SIX
Ajouter
Hélène SIX
Venice
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Maroquinerie
Design industriel
2D
Patrons
Prototypes
Entreprises
Vintech LLC
Venice
2019 - maintenant
Mission Workshop
- Designer
2016 - 2018
Ln6
- Designer indépendante
2010 - maintenant
Delsey
- Designer
Tremblay-en-France (93290)
2004 - 2010
Tribord
- Designer
2004 - 2004
Décathlon
- Stagiare designer
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2003 - 2003
Volkswagen
- Stagiaire designer
Wolfsburg
2003 - 2004
Formations
Institut Supérieur De Design
Valenciennes
1998 - 2003
Produit
Lycée Saint Adrien
Villeneuve D'Ascq
1995 - 1998
Réseau
Bertrand FAURE
Denys TOULEMONDE
Franck COLAS
Karine RAGER
Max André REQUILLART
Philippe VAHE
Samuel BERNIER
Sébastien CADOT
Thomas DAL
William MERCIER