Helene TERRIER

Institut Ophtalmique Nord France
- Responsable Consultations
2012 - 2015
Continental France SNC
- Supply Chain (sales) : Market demand & logistics France Belgique
Toulouse2006 - 2010Ensure alignment corporate/market strategy : facilitate information flows and reinforce links from marketing and sales organization to production
Develop reporting tools and analysis
Ensure market planning : forecast error (KPI)
Manage stocks
Supervise replenishment process and guarantee product service level
Bring contribution to projects
Manage a team of 3 people
Continental France SNC
- Controlling & Reporting (Sales)
Toulouse2004 - 2006Prepare monthly operational reports and forecasts industrial tires business unit : 13.5 Mio EUR, 170’000 pieces
Build monthly management reports France
Assist financial controller to prepare budget and strategic plan 5 years
Assist in preparing profit and loss and balance sheet analysis
Analyze monthly results against budget/forecast/prior year and prepare commentaries and bridging schedules for variances
Improve reporting process and analysis tools
CONTINENTAL AG
- Pricing analyst New Distribution Europe
Toulouse2001 - 2003Prepare weekly and monthly reporting
Harmonize European pricing, coordinate information flow
Assist with tenders by calculating pricing, costs, margins, and analysis
Provide detailed analyses to support decision making process
Various ad-hoc analysis and reporting requirements
Decathlon
- Audit flux et démarque
Villeneuve d'Ascq 2000 - 2001stage de 4ème année, en alternance
Auchan
- Sourcing & Purchasing
Villeneuve-d'Ascq1999 - 2000stages 2ème et 3ème années
3 mois aux achats internationaux textile enfant à Villeneuve d'Ascq, FR
6 mois en sourcing fournisseurs textile enfant à Chiang Mai, Thaïlande
Jouy En Josas2008 - 2009EXED Mastère spécialisé Global sourcing and Supply chain management
Executive Education
Maîtriser les enjeux, concepts stratégiques et les principales pratiques opérationnelles de la supply chain et des achats
Savoir réaliser un diagnostic de sa fonction, proposer un plan d'action
Maîtriser les approches transversales du management
Développer ses aptitudes personnelles pour manager