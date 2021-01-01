Menu

Helene TERRIER

-

En résumé

Demand management, QMS, Audit, Controlling, Supply chain, S&OP, Project; Malta

Mes compétences :
Management
Pilotage
Supply chain
Demand planning
Budget et Controlling
Coordination
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • norgatec sas - PM /amoa

    - 2018 - maintenant

  • Farsons, The Brewery, MALTA - QMS, quality management system

    Technique | Birkirkara 2018 - 2018

  • INSEEC - Chargée de cours Supply chain Management, Quality Management

    Paris 2016 - 2018

  • campus pro - Chef de projet IEJ

    Lille 2016 - 2017

  • Asso Femmes Remarquables - Responsable Pôle Logistique

    Lille (59000) 2015 - 2016

  • Institut Ophtalmique Nord France - Responsable Consultations

    2012 - 2015

  • Continental France SNC - Supply Chain (sales) : Market demand & logistics France Belgique

    Toulouse 2006 - 2010 Ensure alignment corporate/market strategy : facilitate information flows and reinforce links from marketing and sales organization to production
    Develop reporting tools and analysis
    Ensure market planning : forecast error (KPI)
    Manage stocks
    Supervise replenishment process and guarantee product service level
    Bring contribution to projects
    Manage a team of 3 people

  • Continental France SNC - Controlling & Reporting (Sales)

    Toulouse 2004 - 2006 Prepare monthly operational reports and forecasts industrial tires business unit : 13.5 Mio EUR, 170’000 pieces
    Build monthly management reports France
    Assist financial controller to prepare budget and strategic plan 5 years
    Assist in preparing profit and loss and balance sheet analysis
    Analyze monthly results against budget/forecast/prior year and prepare commentaries and bridging schedules for variances
    Improve reporting process and analysis tools

  • CONTINENTAL AG - Pricing analyst New Distribution Europe

    Toulouse 2001 - 2003 Prepare weekly and monthly reporting
    Harmonize European pricing, coordinate information flow
    Assist with tenders by calculating pricing, costs, margins, and analysis
    Provide detailed analyses to support decision making process
    Various ad-hoc analysis and reporting requirements

  • Decathlon - Audit flux et démarque

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2000 - 2001 stage de 4ème année, en alternance

  • Auchan - Sourcing & Purchasing

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 1999 - 2000 stages 2ème et 3ème années
    3 mois aux achats internationaux textile enfant à Villeneuve d'Ascq, FR
    6 mois en sourcing fournisseurs textile enfant à Chiang Mai, Thaïlande

Formations

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 2008 - 2009 Supply Chain Management & International Purchasing

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 2008 - 2009 EXED Mastère spécialisé Global sourcing and Supply chain management

    Executive Education
    Maîtriser les enjeux, concepts stratégiques et les principales pratiques opérationnelles de la supply chain et des achats
    Savoir réaliser un diagnostic de sa fonction, proposer un plan d'action
    Maîtriser les approches transversales du management
    Développer ses aptitudes personnelles pour manager

  • EDHEC Business School

    Lille 1997 - 2001 BBA

