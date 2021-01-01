Menu

Hero DERGHAM

Saclay

En résumé

Mes compétences :
ISO 14001 Standard
Health and Safety
Site Management
Quality Control
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Internal Audit
ISO 900X Standard
Corel Draw Suite
Civil Engineering
Autocad
Audit
Adobe Photoshop
Construction site
Waste management
Taxation
Safety training
Risk Analysis
Real Estate Management
Health and Safety Management
Canteens
Assembly Lines

Entreprises

  • RAZEL-BEC - QHSE Deputy Manager

    Saclay 2017 - maintenant Realization of the Well with 64 m depth and 12m of diameter,
    40 Km of transfer pipes 2500 mm, transfer tunnel 05km long and 4m in diameter, more than 40Km
    of transfer pipes, and five pumping station).
    Contract Amount: 139 000 000 € before tax.
    Client ANBT (National Agency for Dams and Transfers)-COYNE BELLIER (Engineering Consultants)
    Missions Management Hygiene Health Safety and Environment on the gallery of Head south.

  • KOUGC Construction limited - HSE Manager

    2016 - maintenant Project : Penetrating linking the highway EAST-WEST with Guelma on 35.7Km.
    Clients : ANA (National Highway Agency)
    Missions : Management of Hygiene Health, Safety, Security and Environment on the entire route of the
    penetrating linking the highway EAST-WEST with Guelma on 35.7Km.

  • Group GEIE RAZEL-BEC / CMC.ra - HSE Manager

    2014 - 2016 - Responsible for preparing written monthly reports, statistics and presentation related to HSE performance.
    - Analyse the site risks and bring solutions to improve safe working conditions; the level of industrial safety; and respect of the environment.
    - Propose an annual HSE action plan to the site management, in line with Group policy.
    - Manage and develop HSE Policies and Procedures for the site.
    - Coach, advise and support site management and employees for HSE aspects in order to reduce the number of accidents and incidents.
    - Lead the HSE core teams, manage HSE training and awareness sessions and drive HSE audits.
    - Coordination of periodic safety inspections and management of occupational
    medicine and relations with labor inspection.
    - Ensure that all safety and environmental issues are managed fulfilling the requirements of all regulations applicable by international standards and notional laws as appropriate.
    - Corrective action, required resources for corrective action and plan of implementation.
    - Ensure that operation employees, contractors and site visitors receive HSE induction for theatre operations.
    - Coordinate and participate in the investigation of accidents, near misses and incidents.
    - Analysis and monitoring of accidents of the company.
    - Preparation of weekly and monthly reports of the work depends on HSE .
    - Monitoring and management classifications solid waste streams of the company.
    - Monitor legal compliance and manage the site's relations with local government and regulatory organizations.
    - Carry out Risk assessments and ensure they are regularly reviewed.
    - Monitor the reporting of HSE indicators and compile accident statistics for reporting to Senior Management Team and Group.
    - Ensure relevant health and safety records (such as, but not limited to; policy documentation, risk assessments, safety data sheets and COSHH assessments, statutory inspection reports and registers, fire inspections, training records) are kept, maintained and updated as and when necessary.
    - Keep suitable health and safety signs and health and safety notice boards up to date.
    - Ensure suitable accident book(s), and supplies of first aid materials are kept and First Aid Certificates remain valid as required.
    - Preparation and facilitation of safety quarter hours (security 1/4h).
    - Insured training HSE staff (3 hours / week) to improve the work situation in terms of health, safety and environment.
    - Ensure that training plans and calendars are put in place so as to ensure development of project risk culture.
    - Ensure a timely and effective response to HSE incidents and act as incident controller if required.
    - Manage all contractors entering works premises to ensure they are made aware of any health and safety rules and any other specific requirements.
    - Encourage and assist in the validation of Improvement Ideas appertaining to health and safety.
    - Undertake Fire Management activities: Ensure suitable fire-fighting equipment is made available and that provision is made that such equipment is inspected and maintained on a regular basis. Undertake fire alarm tests and fire drills at regular intervals and assist with fire drills when undertaken.
    - Systems are in place to ensure adequate supplies of effective Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), as specified by risk assessment, are used and continuously and readily available.
    - Maintain the ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 management systems.
    - Carry out other duties in line with the job function.
    - Certified ISO 9001:2000 Lead Auditor, who is capable of Planning, Conducting, reporting, and analyzing internal IMS audits. Valid OHSAS 18001, and ISO 14001 certified lead auditor is preferable.
    - Liaise with customers on a regular basis to understand and improve perceived quality performance.
    - Oversee the work of the HSE engineer to ensure compliance with Weatherford policies for the protection of health, safety and the environment. The intent is that the facility also meet the requirements of OSHAS 18001 and ISO 14001and will seek accreditation to these standards at the new facility.

  • ANAS-SPA - HSE Manager

    2009 - 2014 Project Realization of a Tabellout RCC dam (Roller Compacted Concrete 1000 000 m3
    and 150 000m3 conventional concrete) and a transfer tunnel 13km long and 4m in diameter, before the
    modification of the project. (Actually the project includes the completion of Tabellout dams, more than 40Km
    of transfer pipes, and five pumping station).
    Tabellout-Djimla JIJEL-Algeria.
    Contract Amount: 248 584 131 EUR before tax.
    Client ANBT (National Agency for Dams and Transfers)-COYNE BELLIER (Engineering Consultants)
    Missions Management Hygiene Health Safety and Environment on the gallery of
    Head south.
    HSE shutter
    * Responsible for preparing written monthly reports, statistics and presentation relatedto HSE
    performance.
    * Analyse the site risks and bring solutions to improve safe working conditions; the level of industrial
    safety; and respect of the environment.
    * Propose an annual HSE action plan to the site management, in line with Group policy.
    * Manage and develop HSE Policies and Procedures for the site.
    * Coach, advise and support site management and employees for HSE aspects in order to reduce
    the number of accidents and incidents.
    * Lead the HSE core teams, manage HSE training and awareness sessions and drive HSE audits.
    * Coordination of periodic safety inspections and management of occupational
    medicine and relations with labor inspection.

    * Ensure that all safety and environmental issues are managed fulfilling the requirements of all
    regulations applicable by international standards and notional laws as appropriate.
    * Corrective action, required resources for corrective action and plan of implementation.
    * Ensure that operation employees, contractors and site visitors receive HSE induction for theatre
    operations.
    * Coordinate and participate in the investigation of accidents, near misses and incidents.
    * Analysis and monitoring of accidents of the company. ;
    * Preparation of weekly and monthly reports of the work depends on HSE .
    * Monitoring and management classifications solid waste streams of the company.
    * Monitor legal compliance and manage the site's relations with local government and regulatory
    organizations.
    * Carry out Risk assessments and ensure they are regularly reviewed.
    * Monitor the reporting of HSE indicators and compile accident statistics for reporting to Senior
    Management Team and Group.
    * Ensure relevant health and safety records (such as, but not limited to; policy documentation, risk
    assessments, safety data sheets and COSHH assessments, statutory inspection reports and
    registers, fire inspections, training records) are kept, maintained and updated as and when
    necessary.
    * Keep suitable health and safety signs and health and safety notice boards up to date.
    * Ensure suitable accident book(s), and supplies of first aid materials are kept and First Aid Certificates
    remain valid as required.
    * Preparation and facilitation of safety quarter hours (security 1/4h).
    * Insured training HSE staff (3 hours / week) to improve the work situation in terms of health, safety
    and environment.
    * Ensure that training plans and calendars are put in place so as to ensure development of project
    risk culture.
    * Ensure a timely and effective response to HSE incidents and act as incident controller if required.
    * Manage all contractors entering works premises to ensure they are made aware of any health
    and safety rules and any other specific requirements.
    * Encourage and assist in the validation of Improvement Ideas appertaining to health and safety.
    * Undertake Fire Management activities: Ensure suitable fire-fighting equipment is made available
    and that provision is made that such equipment is inspected and maintained on a regular basis.
    Undertake fire alarm tests and fire drills at regular intervals and assist with fire drills when
    undertaken.
    * Systems are in place to ensure adequate supplies of effective Personal Protective Equipment
    (PPE), as specified by risk assessment, are used and continuously and readily available.
    * Carry out other duties in line with the job function.

  • ANAS-SPA - HSE Coordinator

    2009 - 2014 Mission : Reception of the work, job control, followed by the company hdergam@ razel.fr
    achieve its various interventions. Married
    East-West highway project on a section of 399 Km
    - Coordination between management and the monitoring and
    control teams.
    - Followed and analysis of accidents ,

  • HSE - Coordinator

    2009 - 2014 Campany ANAS-SPA-Italy (Agency Nationaly d'AtoStrada)
    Project Control and follow-up work on the East-West Highway Single lot Est (399 km BBA-
    Elkala). Kebouda - Ben Mhidi- Taref Algeria.
    Clients ANA (National Highway Agency)
    Missions
    * Approval of plans Hygiene Health Safety and the environment of the company COJAAL ;
    * Controlling work permits ;
    * Check the construction site logs. ;
    * Verification of working procedures and lifting plans of equipment ;
    * Safety training for personnel ;
    * Preparation and animation of the tool box meeting ;
    * Control of labor equipment and equipment ;
    * Conduct inspections and HSE visits on site and meetings with clients ;
    * Supervise the work of HSE with the company COJAAL ;
    * Reporting HSE for the management of the project.

  • HSE - Administrator

    2007 - 2009 Office of hygiene, health and safety of the APC of BESBES.

    Languages & Computing

    Graphics Corel DRAW, Photoshop CS4, AutoCAD.

    Office Word, Excel, PowerPoint.

    language Arabic : Written / Spoken very good command
    French : Written / Spoken very good command
    English : Written / Spoken basic

Formations

  • QMS Institut (Quality Management Services) (Algers)

    Algers 2016 - 2016 Total Quality Management

  • SOFETEME School -BATNA (Sétif)

    Sétif 2015 - 2015 Leader of 1/4 hour of workplace safety

  • SOFETEME Institute (Sétif)

    Sétif 2014 - 2014 Safety animator

  • IASP Campus (Annaba)

    Annaba 2014 - 2014 Internal Auditor ISO 9001 / ISO14001 / OHSAS 18001

  • IASPCampus (Annaba)

    Annaba 2014 - 2014 Internal auditor in ISO9001,ISO14001 & OHSAS18001

  • IASP Campus (Algers)

    Algers 2013 - 2013 OSHA Trainer

    - OSHA 30hours : Construction,
    - OSHA 30 hours : General industry
    - OSHA 40 hours : Oil and gas

  • Civil Protection BESBES (El Tarf)

    El Tarf 2012 - 2012 First Aid Certificate

  • Protection CIVILE

    El Tarf 2012 - 2012 First aide certificate

  • Institute Of Management And Computer ELQUALAM-ANNABA- (Annaba)

    Annaba 2011 - 2012 HSE Engineer

  • Higher Institute Of Management ELQUALEM Annaba (Annaba)

    Annaba 2010 - 2012 HSE ENGINEER

  • University Badji Mokhtar Annaba (Annaba)

    Annaba 2008 - 2012 License engineering

    Engineering license (structure option).

  • University BADJI Mokhtar ANNABA. (Annaba)

    Annaba 2008 - 2012 Engineering license (structure option).

  • CFP Of Besbes (Besbes)

    Besbes 2005 - 2007 Computer technician.

    ;

  • University Mhamed Bougara Faculty Of Food Industry (Boumerdes)

    Boumerdes 2001 - 2004 DEUA in food technology

    Safety & civil engineering) issued by IASP ( HOUOSTON- USA. http://www.iaspcampus.com/
    - Internal Audit & Auditor in standards ISO14001, ISO9001,
    delivered by IASP Campus.
    - First Aid Certificate N2 (21 days at the Civil Protection).

    * Various

  • Université M'Hamed BOUGARA De Boumerdès (UMBB) (Algiers)

    Algiers 2001 - 2004 Application Engineer status in Food technology (DEUA)

Réseau