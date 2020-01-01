Menu

Hervé COLOMBEL

  • Chief Engineer - Powertrain Adaptation and Integration - CMP/eCMP/BVH1 Platforms
  • Groupe PSA
  • Chief Engineer - Powertrain Adaptation and Integration - CMP/eCMP/BVH1 Platforms

Vélizy-Villacoublay

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Lean Six Sigma
Lean Management
Management
Cost analysis
Technology
5S
Automotive
Engine
Cost Reduction
Project Management

Entreprises

  • Groupe PSA - Chief Engineer - Powertrain Adaptation and Integration - CMP/eCMP/BVH1 Platforms

    Technique | Vélizy-Villacoublay (78140) 2016 - maintenant

  • PSA Peugeot Citroen - Senior Project Manager - Powertrain Adaptation - CMP/eCMP Platforms

    Technique | Vélizy-Villacoublay (78140) 2014 - 2016

  • PSA - Peugeot Citroën - Egineering Manager - Exhaust Systems

    Technique | Vélizy-Villacoublay (78140) 2012 - 2014

  • PSA Peugeot Citroen - Project Manager - R/D Cost Optimisation

    Technique | La Garenne-Colombes (92250) 2010 - 2012 R/D costs optimisation Project Management with 4 strategic suppliers.

    Target : 25% cost reduction on whole OEM/Supplier development process (90M€), 12,5% applied on projects within 1 year

    - Development process technical/economical analysis
    - Valorization of major expenses fields
    - Distribution of reduction target on each expenses field
    - Multiple comptences workshop organisation, leading of generated actions plan
    - Implementation of associated leading indexes
    - Process evolution implementation on applicative projects

  • PSA - Peugeot Citroën - Team Manager - Powertrain Components Design

    Technique | La Garenne-Colombes (92250) 2002 - 2010 Team Manager – Powertrain Components Design

    Technical perimeter : Crank train and lubrication before 2005/06, Engine Top End next (nominated as Expert of this domain), up to 1243 M€ turnover

    Missions and results : On all PSA engines in innovation, development and serial life phases, leading of Specification, Design and Development from concerned components conforming QTPC targets
    - Cost killing : - 30 to – 70€ per engine on new developments, -4M€ per year on serial applications
    - Performance improvement : -2,5g CO² per engine on new developments
    - Quality : 50% decrease on customer complaints, crisis solution always found in awaited time
    - Engineering process optimization : -1 M€ prototypes, -30% on timing plan,
    - Lean engineering (assessed as workshop animator) : 10% internal productivity per year
    - International Competences Network establishment : training/coaching programs, lessons learned process establishment

    Management : until 25 engineers and 13 CAD/CAM technicians

  • PSA - Peugeot Citroën - Expert CAM engineer

    Technique | La Garenne-Colombes (92250) 1997 - 2002 Technical perimeter : Base Engine Design

    Missions :
    - CAM support to design: physics comprehension, solutions proposal, physical and numerical validation
    - Methodologies building
    - Automotive System Engineering: Base Engine WBS and pre-design tools building.

    Management: 2 to 4 training engineers per year.

  • Daimler Benz AG - Engineer Training

    Technique | Stuttgart (Germany) 1995 - 1996 Climate comfort study in Passenger Car Compartment
    - CAM analysis of thermal exchanges in passenger car compartment and on passenger body parts
    - Correlation with analytical models and physical tests.

Formations

  • Université Valenciennes (Valenciennes)

    Valenciennes 1994 - 1997 Aerodynamics

