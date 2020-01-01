Hervé COLOMBEL

Technique | La Garenne-Colombes (92250)2010 - 2012R/D costs optimisation Project Management with 4 strategic suppliers.
Target : 25% cost reduction on whole OEM/Supplier development process (90M€), 12,5% applied on projects within 1 year
- Development process technical/economical analysis
- Valorization of major expenses fields
- Distribution of reduction target on each expenses field
- Multiple comptences workshop organisation, leading of generated actions plan
- Implementation of associated leading indexes
- Process evolution implementation on applicative projects
Technical perimeter : Crank train and lubrication before 2005/06, Engine Top End next (nominated as Expert of this domain), up to 1243 M€ turnover
Missions and results : On all PSA engines in innovation, development and serial life phases, leading of Specification, Design and Development from concerned components conforming QTPC targets
- Cost killing : - 30 to – 70€ per engine on new developments, -4M€ per year on serial applications
- Performance improvement : -2,5g CO² per engine on new developments
- Quality : 50% decrease on customer complaints, crisis solution always found in awaited time
- Engineering process optimization : -1 M€ prototypes, -30% on timing plan,
- Lean engineering (assessed as workshop animator) : 10% internal productivity per year
- International Competences Network establishment : training/coaching programs, lessons learned process establishment
Management : until 25 engineers and 13 CAD/CAM technicians
PSA - Peugeot Citroën
- Expert CAM engineer
Technique | La Garenne-Colombes (92250)1997 - 2002Technical perimeter : Base Engine Design
Missions :
- CAM support to design: physics comprehension, solutions proposal, physical and numerical validation
- Methodologies building
- Automotive System Engineering: Base Engine WBS and pre-design tools building.
Management: 2 to 4 training engineers per year.
Daimler Benz AG
- Engineer Training
Technique | Stuttgart (Germany)1995 - 1996Climate comfort study in Passenger Car Compartment
- CAM analysis of thermal exchanges in passenger car compartment and on passenger body parts
- Correlation with analytical models and physical tests.