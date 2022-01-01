Retail
Hervé GOUENARD
Hervé GOUENARD
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Informatique
Entreprises
BIA
- Automaticien
2013 - maintenant
Crafelec
- Automaticien
2012 - 2013
Kochka technology
- Informaticien
2010 - 2012
BIA
- Informaticien
2001 - 2010
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alodie LUSSEAU (NÉE JAMBIN)
Bastien DUPRE
Cédric LE ROY
Christian MARCEL
Cyrille RONSIN
Emmanuel COLLET
Emmanuel RONSIN
Matthieu DRIAT
Mélanie CHAUMEAU
Olivier MALLET
