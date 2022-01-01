Menu

Herve MANDEIX

Hong-Kong

En résumé

Rebirth is a Hong-Kong and ShenZhen based company whose first objective is to be a bridge between Western entrepreneurs and Chinese companies.

Rebirth provides assistance, services and plays a role of mediator or partner. Rebirth gives full support to companies developing their businesses in the South of Peoples Republic of China.

The European and Chinese partners have major experience in the fields of the retail, the marketing, the technologies of information, the accounting and the product research. These enable Rebirth to help new comers to the area, and enable them, in a professional and safe way to start their business in China.

A.Best Hypermarket Chain Stores is one of our Chinese partners. The high quality of our network, authorizes us the access to the Chinese market in various fields, including fashion, beauty and food.

http://www.rebirth-consulting.com

Mes compétences :
strategy
international development
Marketing stratégique

Entreprises

  • Rebirth-Consulting - Owner President

    Hong-Kong 2002 - maintenant REBIRTH is an Hong-Kong company which is a bridge between European and Chinese companies : arche, DIM, Cegid Group, Groupe Royer, Nedfield, Ego, ABest Hypermarket, Goldfame, John Preston…

  • BOZELL Advertising Agency - Director of strategy

    Paris 1992 - 1994

  • Newdeal Advertising - Owner/President

    Paris 1986 - 2002 Adverising Company : http://newdeal.rebirth-consulting.com
    (Fashion and Technology) Charles Jourdan, Whos Next, Midec Fashion Show, L’Oreal, Galeries Lafayette, Sun Microsystems, Cryo Networks, Ubisoft, Yamaha Motor Japan, MBK, Hyundai…

  • MSD (Marketing, Strategy, Development - Consultant

    Paris 1985 - 1994 (Fashion & Accessories) Palladium, Paraboot, Free Lance, Aster, 3 Suisses

  • AIGLE - Marketing & Development Director

    Paris 1984 - 1987

  • BERTHIER Expansion - General Manager

    Lille 1982 - 1983

  • DAEWOO - Sales Director

    Paris 1976 - 1980

  • VIVARTE - Marketing manager, Purchasing and Logistic

    Paris 1968 - 1975

  • IBM - Analyst-Programming

    1964 - 1968

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

