Herve MANDEIX

Rebirth is a Hong-Kong and ShenZhen based company whose first objective is to be a bridge between Western entrepreneurs and Chinese companies.



Rebirth provides assistance, services and plays a role of mediator or partner. Rebirth gives full support to companies developing their businesses in the South of Peoples Republic of China.



The European and Chinese partners have major experience in the fields of the retail, the marketing, the technologies of information, the accounting and the product research. These enable Rebirth to help new comers to the area, and enable them, in a professional and safe way to start their business in China.



A.Best Hypermarket Chain Stores is one of our Chinese partners. The high quality of our network, authorizes us the access to the Chinese market in various fields, including fashion, beauty and food.



http://www.rebirth-consulting.com



Mes compétences :

strategy

international development

Marketing stratégique