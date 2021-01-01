Menu

Hicham JAFRANY

SURESNES

En résumé

Pilotage/Migration / Suivi Client / Chiffrage / Reporting /Proposition d’amélioration …

Ingénieur en génie Informatique, avec 5 ans d'expérience dans les outils de développement Microsoft;

-Programmation: Sharepoint 2013/2010/2007, SP Designer, Masterpages, Custom WebPart, User Profile, C#, VB.Net

-Base de données: Entity Framework, LINQ, SQL Server 2005/2008 R2, Oracle, MySQL

-Outils: Visual Studio 2010/2008/2010, Office 2007/2010,

-Web: ASP.Net 3.5/4/MVC, AJAX, XML, JavaScript, JQuery, CSS,

Mes compétences :
MAROC
Ingénieur
COBOL
TIBCO
BI
SHAREPOINT 2007
SHAREPOINT 2010
SHAREPOINT 2013

Entreprises

  • Capgemini - Projet Migration des Portails Essilor vers SharePoint2013

    SURESNES 2014 - maintenant Consultant CAPGEMINI Casablanca.
    Projet de Migration SharePoint 2007 vers SharePoint 2013: Migration de plus de 100 portails.
     Installation et configuration de l’environnement.
     Migration Environnement SharePoint 2007/2010/2013 (l’ensemble des portails ESSILOR).
     Automatisation de la migration avec des scripts PowerShell.
     Préparation et exécution des tests unitaires et les tests de performance.
     Audit de migration et appliquer les bonnes pratiques.

  • Capgemini Institut - Consultant Confirmé - SharePoint/.net

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2012 - 2014 Consultant CAPGEMINI Casablanca.
    Portail Essilor (B2B, B2C, Institutionnel et mobile) :
     Management de projet.
     Administration de la ferme SharePoint.
     Analyse du besoin et rédaction de spécification technique.
     Support technique fonctionnel.
     Veille technologique et Proposition des dernières nouveautés.
    Envir. Technique : SharePoint 2007/2010/2013, C#, SQLServer 2005/2012

  • Capgemini - Consultant CAPGEMINI Casablanca. TMA de l'application BNPP Maestro

    SURESNES 2011 - 2012  Responsable de l'évolution, correction de la partie BW.
     Support équipe TIBCO BW.
     Participer à la rédaction du dossier d'installation.
     Participer aux développements et tests unitaires.
     Correction des anomalies d'INTG et REC.
     Capitalisation.
    Envir. Technique : C#, Tibco BW, Sql Server

  • Capgemini - Consultant CAPGEMINI Casablanca - Participer à l’évolution du système d’information BNPP – CETELEM

    SURESNES 2011 - 2011  Participation au démarrage de l'activité au Maroc.
     Développement modifications/évolutions de fonctionnalités.
     Rédaction des cahiers de tests unitaires
     Résoudre anomalies (DEV, TI, RECETTE),
     Revue (CODE / NORME),
     Faire la réconciliation avant la livraison de chaque version.
     Capitalisation.
    Envir. Technique : COBOL, PRINCIPIA, JCL, ChangeMan ,TSO , MVS , DB2 ,
    ARMIDE, CICS, FILE-AID, ABEND-AID, SMARTEST.

  • AASYS - Advanced Afriquia System (AASYS). Participation à la réalisation d’une gestion de clinique :

    2008 - 2009 Concevoir les rapports.
     Participer au développement de la solution.
     Participer à la rédaction du dossier d'installation.
     Participer aux développements et tests unitaires.
     Correction des anomalies d'INTG et REC.
    Envir. Technique : C#, Sql Server, Crystal Reports.

  • ECOSERV - Concepteur Développeur

    2008 - 2008 Participer à la conception et à la réalisation d’une solution Web permettant à l´entreprise d´organiser l'ensemble de ses processus métiers

  • Decision4You - Concepteur Réalisateur

    2007 - 2008 Concevoir et réaliser une solution informatique adaptée à l'environnement juridique et bancaire au Maroc, afin d'offrir une meilleure visibilité de l'évolution de la société et de ses charges et donnera au promoteur un outil de prise de décision important
    en plus la solution offre des services de la banque.
    Exemples :
    -Gestion des comptes bancaires.
    -Gestion des opérations bancaires (Saisie, Suivi, Extrait, Cibler les opérations bancaires les plus couteuses....).
    -Gestion des crédits
    -Gestion des effets
    -Gestion des cautions

Formations

  • Université Hassan 1er (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2012 - 2013 DESS

    Management Systèmes d'Information - Business Intelligence

  • Université Nice Sophia Antipolis

    Nice 2010 - 2011 MASTER 2

  • EMSI, Ecole Marocaine Des Sciences Des Ingénieurs (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2008 - 2011 Ingénierie Informatique et Réseaux - Option MIAGE

  • CFMOTI(OFPPT) (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2006 - 2008 Technicien spécialisé en développement informatique

