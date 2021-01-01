Hicham JAFRANY

Pilotage/Migration / Suivi Client / Chiffrage / Reporting /Proposition d’amélioration …
Ingénieur en génie Informatique, avec 5 ans d'expérience dans les outils de développement Microsoft;
-Programmation: Sharepoint 2013/2010/2007, SP Designer, Masterpages, Custom WebPart, User Profile, C#, VB.Net
-Base de données: Entity Framework, LINQ, SQL Server 2005/2008 R2, Oracle, MySQL
-Outils: Visual Studio 2010/2008/2010, Office 2007/2010,
-Web: ASP.Net 3.5/4/MVC, AJAX, XML, JavaScript, JQuery, CSS,
Mes compétences :
MAROC
Ingénieur
COBOL
TIBCO
BI
SHAREPOINT 2007
SHAREPOINT 2010
SHAREPOINT 2013