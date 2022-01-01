I am Mr. M bark CHERGUIA , I am CEO of BIO MISS Copmany based in France & Morocoo & an associate of an export-import compagny based at Agadir city in Morocco called La portail Jordanienne Marocain Du Commerce " Jordanian Moroccan Trading Company"



I also work as representative of some international companies such as :





NaKupuj.Tv D.O.O Trading Company Ltd (Slovenia)

- Shen Zhen Wei Mei Trading Company Ltd (China)

- Chimport Wrold Brands China Import Fair (China)



and I am an agent between suppliers and buyers in various types of products and commodities.



Since I work directly with some market participants, I am intérested in any type of realistic and achievable offers.







Mes compétences :

Export

Beauté

Management commercial

Cosmétique

B2B

Social media