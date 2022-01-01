RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Strasbourg
I am Mr. M bark CHERGUIA , I am CEO of BIO MISS Copmany based in France & Morocoo & an associate of an export-import compagny based at Agadir city in Morocco called La portail Jordanienne Marocain Du Commerce " Jordanian Moroccan Trading Company"
I also work as representative of some international companies such as :
NaKupuj.Tv D.O.O Trading Company Ltd (Slovenia)
- Shen Zhen Wei Mei Trading Company Ltd (China)
- Chimport Wrold Brands China Import Fair (China)
and I am an agent between suppliers and buyers in various types of products and commodities.
Since I work directly with some market participants, I am intérested in any type of realistic and achievable offers.
Mes compétences :
Export
Beauté
Management commercial
Cosmétique
B2B
Social media