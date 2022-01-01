Menu

M Bark CHERGUIA

Strasbourg

En résumé

I am Mr. M bark CHERGUIA , I am CEO of BIO MISS Copmany based in France & Morocoo & an associate of an export-import compagny based at Agadir city in Morocco called La portail Jordanienne Marocain Du Commerce " Jordanian Moroccan Trading Company"

I also work as representative of some international companies such as :


NaKupuj.Tv D.O.O Trading Company Ltd (Slovenia)
- Shen Zhen Wei Mei Trading Company Ltd (China)
- Chimport Wrold Brands China Import Fair (China)

and I am an agent between suppliers and buyers in various types of products and commodities.

Since I work directly with some market participants, I am intérested in any type of realistic and achievable offers.



Mes compétences :
Export
Beauté
Management commercial
Cosmétique
B2B
Social media

Entreprises

  • Bio Miss - Manager

    Strasbourg 2014 - maintenant Bio Miss is an LLC based in Agadir Morocco & in Strasbourg France

    Bio Miss supplies Argan Oil, Prickly Pear Seed Oil, Rhassoul Clay, Savon Beldi & Argan Skin Care products With partners in France,

    Bio Miss has the goal of global distribution of the amazing Argan oil products domestically and internationally.

  • Jordaninan Moroccan Trading Company - Associate Manager

    2012 - maintenant Working as sales manager and I responsible for big team work teaching them how to deal with different customers around the world and attracts them to dealwith our company.
    Responsible for dealing with shipping line and follow up with them.
    got a lot of experience with doing negotiations with the suppliers and
    manufactures.

  • Pharmahuile Labs - Sales manager

    2011 - 2013 Worked as sales manager responsible for sales of natural and cosmetic products
    Worked as executive for B2B marketing and sales

  • NaKupuj.Tv D.O.O Trading Company Ltd - Representative Agent

    2011 - maintenant NaKupuj.Tv D.O.O Trading Company Ltd (Slovenia)
    Act as Agent of Nakupuj.Tv D.O.O Company Ltd in Morocco representative office
    Import of all best range of porducts from Morocco

  • Shen Zhen Wei Mei Trading Company Ltd - Represetative Agent

    2011 - maintenant Shen Zhen Wei Mei Trading Company Ltd (China)
    Act as Agent of Shen Zhen Wei Mei Trading Company Ltd in Morocco representative office
    Making agreement with suppliers in varied fields for chinese company
    Looking for sources of agricultural moroccan products

  • Aaya-Jannate Company for Export Import -  commercial agent

    2011 - 2012 Worked as commercial agent responsible for sales of cosmetic products
    Worked as executive for B2B marketing and sales

  • Malak Bio Company - B2B Responsible

    2011 - maintenant responsible for sales of Moroccan products
    Co Trainer: Responsible for the new comer to training them the full info about (the product,the system and selling skills).

  • Malak Bio - Responsable Commercial

    Inezgan Agadir 2011 - 2013

  • Legout Maroc Company - B2B marketing

    2011 - 2011 Legout Maroc Company for Exporting Agricultural Products:
    Worked as executive for B2B marketing and sales
    Responsible for sales and dealing with different customers all around the world.
    Becomes Sales manager and was responsible for agent to achieving the target

  • R-light Company - Direct sales representative

    2010 - 2011 Free Trade co. R-light Company (direct sales representative)
    Responsible for:
    - Products marketing (achieving the sales target according to the set planes)
    - Dealing with different customers (and retraining them how to sell)
    Team Leader (Building strong team).

  • Dar Abdelkarim Hotel - Manger

    2009 - 2010 Responsible for: Online reservation Systems (Booking, Venere)
    Signing contracts with world tour operators and touristic agencies
    Worked as Tour Leader

Formations

  • Croissant Rouge Marocain (Meknes)

    Meknes 2008 - maintenant First Aid Certificate

    First Aid

  • Ibn Zohr University Agadir (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2005 - 2008 Degree

    English Studies

