Hicham LACHGAR

Born in Marrakesh, the fonders of Oriental Group had a respect for nature at an early age and was keenly of our impact on the environment. Sustainability initiatives are part of our core vision.
In 2005, we opened our Moroccan company in Marrakesh in MOROCCO, we want to give the wold this space of discovery.
We export from Morocco the best quality at the most reasonnable price, without intermediaries and we offer rare pieces from cities across Morocco.
Our selected products reflect the true heritage of Morocco.
We sell Moroccan articles to the professionals.
our objectiv
Make available worldwide décor objects, space discovery.
Promote awareness of the world of art and crafts Moroccan give them the opportunity to discover the world
Moroccan arts and culture.
Select, find a range of Moroccan crafts and try to market these products to professionals who are always looking for new interesting articles, products added to their range could be excellent objects
decoration, gifts and home accessories for their clientele.
Ensure the presence of art and crafts Moroccan market during World events
commercial, regional and provincial salons gift items and handicrafts.
Oriental GROUP is able to offer cosmetic Argan oil and food Argan in bulk or packaged, as well as products of oriental Hammam and care: argan oil, black soap, natural soap, Rasul, kassa glove, floral waters (rose, lavender, jasmine) ... Only for professionals, we supply major retailers in Europe, Spa and Hammam and supermarket.
All our Argan oil has been certified organic ECOCERT and USDA and meet this end, international standards of quality extra virgin argan oil 100% organic product.
NB: argan oil is produced exclusively from argan almond cold pressed. The oil contains no additives.
Feel free to contact us for any information (production process etc ...).
Please find in attached document our price list for argan oil and cosmetic product, and the certification,
Product avaible in private labeling contact us for more informations
Further, you may please note that we have the strengths and capabilities to deliver international quality of ARGAN OIL. Our additional strength to day is excellent logistic control system, which facilitates faster order processing and shipment. We have even automized most of the production chain to ensure faster production and accuracy
Minimum order quantity per order : 50 pieces
Payment Terms:L/C,T/T,Western Union,MoneyGram
Port:FOB Casablanca /Tanger MED / Agadir
Delivery Time:15 days after confirmation of all detaills and deposit
Let me know if you have any questions,
Regards,
Hicham
ARGANisme COSMETICS est en mesure de vous proposer de l'huile cosmétique et alimentaire en vrac ou conditionnées, ainsi que de lAmlou et produits orientaux pour Hammam et soins : huile d'argan, savon noir, savon naturel, rhassoul, gant kassa, eaux florales (rose, lavande, jasmin) Huiles essentielles, et Hydrolates aromatiques ...
Uniquement pour les professionnels, nous fournissons de grandes enseignes en Europe, des SPA et hammam.
Tous nos huiles d'argan ont reçu la certification agriculture biologique et répondent à cet effet, aux normes internationales de qualité dune huile extra vierge d'argan 100% pure.
NB : l'huile d’argan est obtenue exclusivement à partir d'amendons d'arganier. L'huile ne contient aucun additif.
N'hésitez pas à nous contacter pour toutes informations (procédé de production etc...)