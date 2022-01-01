Hicham LHACHIMI

I recently obtained my Master degree in electrical engineering at the higher school of technical education of Rabat . I acquired during my university studies the fundamental bases of the domain .
With an experience of 6 months in three differents companies ( RADEEM,LAFARGE,RIVERA METAL ) i realized the major role of my speciality .
Ambitious , motivated and the facility of my adaptation allowed me to get around difficult situations during the achievement of my projects .
Always ready to pick up challenges and prove my skills .
Mes compétences :
PSPICE
Automatic and industrial programming
Transformers
Simulink
Planned Maintenance
Personal Home Page
MySQL
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Matlab
Linux
LabVIEW
Circuit Diagrams
C++
C Programming Language
PHP
Gestion de projet
FPGA
VHDL