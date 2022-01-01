Menu

Hicham LHACHIMI

MEKNES

En résumé

I recently obtained my Master degree in electrical engineering at the higher school of technical education of Rabat . I acquired during my university studies the fundamental bases of the domain .
With an experience of 6 months in three differents companies ( RADEEM,LAFARGE,RIVERA METAL ) i realized the major role of my speciality .
Ambitious , motivated and the facility of my adaptation allowed me to get around difficult situations during the achievement of my projects .
Always ready to pick up challenges and prove my skills .

Mes compétences :
PSPICE
Automatic and industrial programming
Transformers
Simulink
Planned Maintenance
Personal Home Page
MySQL
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Matlab
Linux
LabVIEW
Circuit Diagrams
C++
C Programming Language
PHP
Gestion de projet
FPGA
VHDL

Entreprises

  • RIVERA METAL - Assistant of maintenance responsible

    2014 - 2014 Design and automation of a manipulator arm for the management of stock for welded mesh

  • Lafarge - Technician assistant

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Studying the electrolytic starter
    Progressive start ,reduction of the starting current. ..

  • RADEEM - Technician assistant

    2012 - 2012 Integration of a new MV/LV with the new technology Easergy T200 I .
    preventive maintenance ,fault current detectors ,
    measurement of power factor , supervision of MV installation .

  • Radeem - Technician assistant

    2011 - 2011 Studying the electrical equipements
    Electrical diagrams ,transformers MV/LV,public lighting ,fuses and disconnectors role,Transmission of electrical energy .

Formations

  • Higher School Of Technical Education (Rabat)

    Rabat 2013 - 2015 Master degree

    Grade : Good

  • Faculty Of Sciences (Kénitra)

    Kénitra 2012 - 2013 Professionnal license

    Grade : About good

  • Higher School Of Technology (Meknes)

    Meknes 2010 - 2012 Technical university degree

    Grade : About good

  • Emepe (Meknes)

    Meknes 2009 - 2010 Bachelor

    Grade : Good