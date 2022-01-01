Hicham OUAFIDI

EDUCATION

- Graduated from Hassan II University, Faculty of Finance 2000

- MASTER (Audit and management control)

EMPLOYMENT HISTORY

** MAWAZIN Group, from JUN 2009 till now.

FINANCE MANAGER



** MCN Group, finance department 2006 – JUN 2009

Media finance controller, chief accountant. (UM7, Magna Global, Initiative)

(Designing the Internal Control and Accounting Systems, Supervising the Accounting Team,

financial controlling, Monthly reports to the Management in MCN Dubai, support to Finance Director)



** Leo Burnett Morocco, finance department 2004 - 2006

Chief accountant, finance controller

(Accounting, final account, financial statements, financial controlling, financial reporting to Leo Burnett Dubai, tax consulting, tax declaration /VAT, Income tax, support to Finance Director)



** PHARMA 5, finance department 2002 - 2004

Chief accountant,

(Accounting, final account, financial statements, payroll, tax consulting, tax declaration /VAT, Income tax, Preparing Balance Sheet, income statement)



** DASIA (specializing in accounting, Audit, Council, Law, Tax and Transactions) 1999 – 2002

Accountant,



Skills

Languages: French, English.

PC Skills:

Hyperion, Sage SAARI Application

Excel, Word, MS Outlook, MS PowerPoint, Internet - user