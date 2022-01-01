Retail
Hicham SABIHI
Hicham SABIHI
RABAT
En résumé
Websphere commerce developer
JAVA/J2EE developper
Demandware developer
Netik
- Websphere commerce developer
2013 - maintenant
AlizNet
- Développeur Demandware
PARIS
2012 - 2013
Netik
- Responsable Projet
2006 - 2012
Institut Supérieur Du Génie Appliqué (Rabat)
Rabat
2006 - 2009
Systèmes et Réseaux Informatiques
