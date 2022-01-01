Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Hichem BEN+AMIRA
Ajouter
Hichem BEN+AMIRA
SFAX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
MIB
- Chef+Agence
2013 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée De Garçon (Sfax)
Sfax
1980 - 1987
Réseau
Aymen TOUNSI
Chiheb SLAMA
Yamina BENAYED