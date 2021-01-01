Hichem BOULAHBEL

With a proven track-record in the managed hosting and SaaS/PaaS sectors, I consider myself a technical leader and infrastructure architect with a passion for implementing large-scale solutions using open-source technologies, building and maintaining carrier grade networks and delivering training and support to colleagues.
Extremely passionate about IT automation, specifically the use of Puppet and other tools to manage the provisioning, configuration, monitoring, patch-management and compliance lifecycle of servers and network infrastructure.
▪ 18 years of experience in IT including 7 as IT Manager in international environment (USA, UK, SPAIN)
▪ Solutions for following domains: scalable open source DATACENTER architecture, large capacity storage, virtualization/cloud and infrastructure security.
▪ TELECOM System Solutions: CCTV systems ,Mobile architecture 4 G (LTE-A and WiMAX )+ EUTRAN, SAE technology
Linux: Debian/Ubuntu, Redhat, CentOS, FreeBSD
Microsoft: Windows Server 2008/2012
Firewall/Network: pfSense, Cisco,FWSM,ASA,BGP,OSPF,ITA MEMBER RIPE manager
Virtualisation : Hyper-V, VMware ESXi, Xen, OpenVZ
Cluster : Loadbalancer.org, DRBD, Heartbeat
Dév.: Shell unix (bash, sh, ksh, csh), Batch, PHP5.
SGBD: MySQL, Ms SQL Server, Pgsql,Sybase
Outils: Merise, UML, SADT ...
Expérience
Gérant
NETISSIME ALGERIE
mars 2014 – Aujourd'hui (8 mois)Algérie
Développement de la filiale Algérienne de Netissime FRANCE : Netissime.dz
Service Datacenter & Cloud
Formation & Conseil
Informatique & Télécoms
Développement applicatif
Technical Director
ELB MULTIMEDIA
juin 2000 – Aujourd'hui (14 ans 5 mois)
Working closely with the CEO , I am responsible for the technical direction of ELB MULTIMEDIA, ensuring that the company invests in new technologies and continuous development and upgrading of the current technical platform ..
I have managed and executed a large number of projects, including a network upgrade BACKBONE to 10G, removing the dependence on a third party network support team, deploying a number of new hosting platforms (Citrix Linux CLOUD, VMWare, Dell Equallogic, R1Soft,HyperV Cluster 2012,PRA inter DATACENTER solution ...) and much more.
I have managed and expanded ELB’s technical teams inline with increasing support demands. Currently this consists of separate NOC , SYSTEM , Network teams whom I lead on a day-to-day basis as well as provide long-term project management.
Responsible for the majority of pre-sales consultations on complex hosting solutions.
Competence :
OnApp private cloud plateforme (XEN FRAME )
Web Services & Engineering:
High availability web Solution
Load balancing Solution
Linux-Cluster
Windows Cluster
DRBD-HA Linux & HEARTBEAT
Mysql-Cluster
Mysql-replication
-VMware / Hyper-V Windows 2012 (in HA mode)
- Plesk control panel / CPANEL
R1Soft backup-solution ACRONIS
-Monitoring and outsourcing (MRTG, Cacti, Nagios ..)
Network and security:
Administration, Cisco Catalyst
Policy-firewalling (FWSM, SonicWALL, ARKOON)
-BGP, peering, ITA MEMBER RIPE manager
Management (MPLS VPN SDSL) with datacenter Netissime
-Data Encryption (PGP Solutions)
Applications-TELECOM
Project Management
-Monitoring and managing the implementation of DATACENTER in France and abroad
(Avocent Solutions & APC)
-Migration-hosting solutions (risk studies, time management, mailing customers, ROI, managing teams .)
Projects Already Driven :
Armée de terre : http://www.cdef.terre.defense.gouv.fr/ ( Failover Tomcat plateform )
NRJ : CLUSTER VARNISH WEB plateform http://manu-dans-le-6-9.nrj.fr/
ELB CLOUD : XEN LINUX CLOUD with 1500 VM
