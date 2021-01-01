Hichem BOULAHBEL

With a proven track-record in the managed hosting and SaaS/PaaS sectors, I consider myself a technical leader and infrastructure architect with a passion for implementing large-scale solutions using open-source technologies, building and maintaining carrier grade networks and delivering training and support to colleagues.



Extremely passionate about IT automation, specifically the use of Puppet and other tools to manage the provisioning, configuration, monitoring, patch-management and compliance lifecycle of servers and network infrastructure.





▪ 18 years of experience in IT including 7 as IT Manager in international environment (USA, UK, SPAIN)

▪ Solutions for following domains: scalable open source DATACENTER architecture, large capacity storage, virtualization/cloud and infrastructure security.

▪ TELECOM System Solutions: CCTV systems ,Mobile architecture 4 G (LTE-A and WiMAX )+ EUTRAN, SAE technology



Linux: Debian/Ubuntu, Redhat, CentOS, FreeBSD

Microsoft: Windows Server 2008/2012

Firewall/Network: pfSense, Cisco,FWSM,ASA,BGP,OSPF,ITA MEMBER RIPE manager

Virtualisation : Hyper-V, VMware ESXi, Xen, OpenVZ

Cluster : Loadbalancer.org, DRBD, Heartbeat

Dév.: Shell unix (bash, sh, ksh, csh), Batch, PHP5.

SGBD: MySQL, Ms SQL Server, Pgsql,Sybase

Outils: Merise, UML, SADT ...

Expérience

Gérant

NETISSIME ALGERIE

mars 2014 – Aujourd'hui (8 mois)Algérie



Développement de la filiale Algérienne de Netissime FRANCE : Netissime.dz

Service Datacenter & Cloud

Formation & Conseil

Informatique & Télécoms

Développement applicatif



Technical Director

ELB MULTIMEDIA

juin 2000 – Aujourd'hui (14 ans 5 mois)



Working closely with the CEO , I am responsible for the technical direction of ELB MULTIMEDIA, ensuring that the company invests in new technologies and continuous development and upgrading of the current technical platform ..



I have managed and executed a large number of projects, including a network upgrade BACKBONE to 10G, removing the dependence on a third party network support team, deploying a number of new hosting platforms (Citrix Linux CLOUD, VMWare, Dell Equallogic, R1Soft,HyperV Cluster 2012,PRA inter DATACENTER solution ...) and much more.



I have managed and expanded ELB’s technical teams inline with increasing support demands. Currently this consists of separate NOC , SYSTEM , Network teams whom I lead on a day-to-day basis as well as provide long-term project management.



Responsible for the majority of pre-sales consultations on complex hosting solutions.



Competence :

OnApp private cloud plateforme (XEN FRAME )

Web Services & Engineering:

High availability web Solution

Load balancing Solution

Linux-Cluster

Windows Cluster

DRBD-HA Linux & HEARTBEAT

Mysql-Cluster

Mysql-replication

-VMware / Hyper-V Windows 2012 (in HA mode)

- Plesk control panel / CPANEL

R1Soft backup-solution ACRONIS

-Monitoring and outsourcing (MRTG, Cacti, Nagios ..)



Network and security:

Administration, Cisco Catalyst

Policy-firewalling (FWSM, SonicWALL, ARKOON)

-BGP, peering, ITA MEMBER RIPE manager

Management (MPLS VPN SDSL) with datacenter Netissime

-Data Encryption (PGP Solutions)

Applications-TELECOM



Project Management

-Monitoring and managing the implementation of DATACENTER in France and abroad

(Avocent Solutions & APC)

-Migration-hosting solutions (risk studies, time management, mailing customers, ROI, managing teams .)



Projects Already Driven :

Armée de terre : http://www.cdef.terre.defense.gouv.fr/ ( Failover Tomcat plateform )

NRJ : CLUSTER VARNISH WEB plateform http://manu-dans-le-6-9.nrj.fr/

ELB CLOUD : XEN LINUX CLOUD with 1500 VM







Mes compétences :

IIS

Bgp

Postfix

PERL

Plesk

Linux

Acronis

SMTP

Microsoft Windows