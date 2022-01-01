Hichem DEMORTIER

-
Menzies School of Health Research
- Programs Manager, Global and Tropical Health Division
2011 - maintenant
• General management of medical research programs (Planning of activities, Finance, HR, Legal)
• In collaboration with the Division Leader, definition and implementation of the strategy of the division
- Main programs: malaria, TB, nutrition
- Main countries: Timor Leste, Indonesia, Malaysia
-
Outback Stores
- Management, Investments and Acquisitions Accountant - Darwin, Australia
2008 - 2010
• Developed and implemented new budgeting, performance analysis and reporting systems that improved the Operations Department’s awareness of actions needed to reach business goals.
• Led activities of 10 people across 3 teams. Created procedures and coordinated training workshops to increase quality of work delivered and improve staff retention.
-
ARES
- Corporate Services Director - Paris, France
Montreuil
2007 - 2008
• Assisted the Managing Director in defining and implementing the company’s strategy, including development of new businesses aligned to the aims and social mission of ARES.
• Negotiated and secured a 40-% increase in annual grants from the French Ministry of Health in a context of decreasing national funding.
• Restructured the Finance and HR Departments, recruited and trained new staff, and supervised daily activities of 10 employees.
• Created, negotiated with staff representatives and implemented a new HR framework in a context of changes in the labour law and in ARES activities. New HR framework included changes to employee benefits, working hours and salaries.
• Implemented a new financial and operational reporting system adapted to the rapid growth of the association (2 to 4 entities, 100 to 250 employees from 2006 to 2008), and to its future activities.
-
Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)
- Emergency Coordinator - Kenya, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, DR of Congo, Jordan / Irak, Lebanon
2004 - 2006
• 6 missions with MSF, of which 5 were as part of the Senior Management Team: project management of MSF programs within the country, including strategic and financial planning of activities.
• Supervised Finance and Human Resources of various MSF programs (ranging from 20 to 300 staff, $1m to $6m budget).
• Part of the team which opened a joint MSF - Red Crescent surgery program in Amman, Jordan for Iraqi victims of violence. Acted as Head of Mission for 1 month, with responsibility for coordination of medical, logistic and finance teams.
• Employed by MSF’s “Emergency Pool”. The Emergency Pool comprises 15 people sent to MSF’s most volatile and demanding missions (war contexts, opening of new missions).
-
French Development Agency (Agence Francaise de Developpement - AFD)
- Internal Auditor - Paris, France
2002 - 2004
• Audited AFD operations at its headquarters and in Laos, Mali, Madagascar, and Chad. Each audit included a 2 week field visit and the review of 6 to 8 projects (budgets from $2m to $300m)
• Met with donors involved in co-funded programs (World Bank, Asian Development Bank, European Union)
• Reviewed the compliance of AFD programs with AFD internal procedures.
• Wrote reports for the Board of Directors including recommendations for improvement of the audited operations.
-
French Development Agency (AFD)
- Project Portfolio Manager - Moroni, Comorian Union
2000 - 2002
• Supervised six AFD programs in the following sectors: health, infrastructures, micro-finance and agriculture.
• Liaised with Government of the Comorian Union, the World Bank, United Nations agencies, Embassies, local and international NGOs.
• Served as Director and led the AFD activities for 9 months.
-
Continentale d'Entreprises
- Mergers and Acquisitions Analyst - Paris, France
1999 - 1999