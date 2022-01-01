Menu

Hichem DEMORTIER

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Change Management
Financial management
Financial Planning
Leadership
Management
Planning
Reporting
Staff management
Strategic

Entreprises

  • Menzies School of Health Research - Programs Manager, Global and Tropical Health Division

    2011 - maintenant • General management of medical research programs (Planning of activities, Finance, HR, Legal)
    • In collaboration with the Division Leader, definition and implementation of the strategy of the division

    - Main programs: malaria, TB, nutrition
    - Main countries: Timor Leste, Indonesia, Malaysia

  • Outback Stores - Management, Investments and Acquisitions Accountant - Darwin, Australia

    2008 - 2010 • Developed and implemented new budgeting, performance analysis and reporting systems that improved the Operations Department’s awareness of actions needed to reach business goals.
    • Led activities of 10 people across 3 teams. Created procedures and coordinated training workshops to increase quality of work delivered and improve staff retention.

  • ARES - Corporate Services Director - Paris, France

    Montreuil 2007 - 2008 • Assisted the Managing Director in defining and implementing the company’s strategy, including development of new businesses aligned to the aims and social mission of ARES.
    • Negotiated and secured a 40-% increase in annual grants from the French Ministry of Health in a context of decreasing national funding.
    • Restructured the Finance and HR Departments, recruited and trained new staff, and supervised daily activities of 10 employees.
    • Created, negotiated with staff representatives and implemented a new HR framework in a context of changes in the labour law and in ARES activities. New HR framework included changes to employee benefits, working hours and salaries.
    • Implemented a new financial and operational reporting system adapted to the rapid growth of the association (2 to 4 entities, 100 to 250 employees from 2006 to 2008), and to its future activities.

  • Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) - Emergency Coordinator - Kenya, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, DR of Congo, Jordan / Irak, Lebanon

    2004 - 2006 • 6 missions with MSF, of which 5 were as part of the Senior Management Team: project management of MSF programs within the country, including strategic and financial planning of activities.
    • Supervised Finance and Human Resources of various MSF programs (ranging from 20 to 300 staff, $1m to $6m budget).
    • Part of the team which opened a joint MSF - Red Crescent surgery program in Amman, Jordan for Iraqi victims of violence. Acted as Head of Mission for 1 month, with responsibility for coordination of medical, logistic and finance teams.
    • Employed by MSF’s “Emergency Pool”. The Emergency Pool comprises 15 people sent to MSF’s most volatile and demanding missions (war contexts, opening of new missions).

  • French Development Agency (Agence Francaise de Developpement - AFD) - Internal Auditor - Paris, France

    2002 - 2004 • Audited AFD operations at its headquarters and in Laos, Mali, Madagascar, and Chad. Each audit included a 2 week field visit and the review of 6 to 8 projects (budgets from $2m to $300m)
    • Met with donors involved in co-funded programs (World Bank, Asian Development Bank, European Union)
    • Reviewed the compliance of AFD programs with AFD internal procedures.
    • Wrote reports for the Board of Directors including recommendations for improvement of the audited operations.

  • French Development Agency (AFD) - Project Portfolio Manager - Moroni, Comorian Union

    2000 - 2002 • Supervised six AFD programs in the following sectors: health, infrastructures, micro-finance and agriculture.
    • Liaised with Government of the Comorian Union, the World Bank, United Nations agencies, Embassies, local and international NGOs.
    • Served as Director and led the AFD activities for 9 months.

  • Continentale d'Entreprises - Mergers and Acquisitions Analyst - Paris, France

    1999 - 1999

Formations

Réseau