Hichem HAMROUNI
Hichem HAMROUNI
MEGRINE
Entreprises
Le Grand Plombier Chauffagiste
- Plombier
1997 - maintenant
plombier
- Plombier
1997 - maintenant
Le Grand Plombier Chauffagiste
- Plombier
1996 - maintenant
Instalation sanitaire et chauffage central
- Plombier
1995 - 2014
Plombier
Depannage reparation instalation.sanitaire et chauffage service rapide
Formations
Centre Formation Profe Ssionelle De Ben Arousse (Ben Arous)
Ben Arous
1994 - 1995
Plombier CAP
Lysse (Tunis)
Tunis
1991 - 1997